What is Tuned? How Facebook's new app helps couples connect

Facebook has quietly released a new app. Called Tuned, it's meant to be a "private space" for couples to connect. Here's what we know about it.

Tuned is an app designed by NPE, an experimental group within Facebook. It lets couples be as "mushy, quirky, and silly" as they are together in person, according to the app's description. It has several features that allow you to "creatively express your love" and "share your mood".

Here are the five main features:

Private, scrapbook-like feed between you and your partner Connect your Spotify account to share songs and playlists Set your mood colour and see how your partner is feeling Send photo snapshots, notes, cards, voice memos, and more Express yourself with custom stickers and reactions

According to The Information, the Tuned app was released under the NPE brand "to help set the appropriate expectations with users that NPE Team apps will change very rapidly and may be shut down if we learn that they're not useful to people."

The free-to-use app is only available on iOS, and it connects couples using their phone numbers. Once you sign up, you'll be asked to invite your partner. While you wait for your partner to join, you can still use Tuned and explore how some of the main features work.

Hit the "+" button to post a note or photo, share music, create a card, send a voice memo, or look for stickers to send. You can also look for the colour wheel at the top to set how your feeling. Choosing red, for instance, serves up feelings like sweet and flirty. Just pick one.

All your notes and status updates appear on the main home screen in a scrapbook-like newsfeed. On the right side of the app, you can access your settings, and from the bell at the top, you can view your notifications. It's a pretty straightforward user interface.

Tuned is free to download and use.

No. Tuned doesn’t require a Facebook account. However, it uses Facebook's data policy, so your information could be used for ad targeting.

Currently, Tuned is iOS-only and also only available in the US.