10 great ways to use tech to save you money

Esta página foi traduzida usando IA e aprendizado de máquina.

Tech has changed the world in so many profound ways that it's very literally impossible to ignore it, but nonetheless the tech world can sometimes feel like it's designed without much thought for normal people's financial realities.

When phone prices push into four-figure sums, and the latest TVs can cost tens of thousands in multiple currencies, it can be hard to remember that there are lots of pieces of tech and software out there that could help you actually save money.

That might mean in the long run, with an investment that saves you smaller sums over time, or it might mean simply by using tech in novel ways to sidestep costs. We've done some sums and hard thinking to come up with 10 great ways that you could save money using tech.

10. ???