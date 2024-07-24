Key Takeaways PS5's update includes easy ways to share multiplayer invites via QR codes, making connecting with friends quicker and more fun.

The new feature allows sharing invite links with anyone for open game sessions, ensuring seamless entry into multiplayer games.

Selected US and UK users can now access game help using voice commands, aiming to enhance the overall gaming experience.

PlayStation’s much anticipated software update has finally launched. As a casual gamer myself, discovering this seamless new way of adding new friends and players via QR codes and smartphones is music to my gamer girl ears. Imagine this: you've connected with some friends on Instagram and you are both eager to team up and play a game. Now it is as simple as sending them a PS5 invite directly to them on whatever chat you're using. This new way of connecting makes it easier to connect and make friends; it makes the entire gaming experience more fun.

The process is straightforward and will help you assemble your team faster than ever

Getting started with this new multiplayer functionality couldn't be easier. Here's how to invite your contacts to your next Call of Duty session:

1. Open up your PS5's game session action card

2. Once opened, choose Share Link

3. A QR code will appear to scan with your phone

4. Copy the link and share it with your squad.

One important thing to note is that this new functionality is not just limited to your friends list, as it can be used by anyone you share it with. In addition, the invite link will stay active as long as the host is playing. So, if, for instance, someone you want to play with can't join until 20 minutes after you've started playing, the link will still function and get them into your game will still drop the recipient into your game on time.

Sony also shared that this new functionality will bring a unique widget for PS5 session invites shared in Discord, which will dynamically refresh to show the multiplayer session status, so players will know if the session is still active before they try and join.

Currently this feature only works for open game sessions, so if you want to use it, you'll have to ditch the private lobbies for now.

Game help via voice command now available in selected territories

If you're in the US or the UK, getting help has never been easier

While everyone is excited about the new seamless multiplayer feature, I am a little more interested in what else this new software has updated. A new feature that is currently only in English, is the new voice command feature. Whether it's launching games, inviting friends, or fixing settings; all you have to do is say "Show Game Help" for the feature to activate. Currently this feature is testing in both the United States and the UK, but hopefully there will be a global rollout soon!