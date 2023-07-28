The PS5 has been out for a few years now, but one thing it's never really had in that entire time is a proper discount - Sony's console has been selling like hotcakes and just passed the 40 million units mark worldwide.

That means it hasn't really needed any deals, but Sony has finally chosen to change that with a superb £75 off at a whole range of retailers in the UK - with some going even further and taking £80 off.

Sony PlayStation 5 These deals mean that the PS5 comes it at under £400 for the disc version for the first time ever. £75 off at Amazon UK, now £405 £81 off at Currys, now £399

The discounts have come in for other European countries, too, along with India, making it clear that this is a global strategy from Sony, albeit one that has so far not opened its arms to US customers.

It comes against an interesting backdrop, too, with rumours going absolutely wild about Sony's plans to offer a mid-generation boost for the PS5 in a familiar fashion.

This would see a new base model come in, something along the lines of a PS5 Slim, with the potential for another boosted version - the long-awaited PS5 Pro.

If those models are indeed real (and all signs point toward that being the case), then we can probably expect to learn about them at some point in the next six months to a year. With Project Q on the horizon, it's looking like an interesting 18 months for the PS5 to come.

What should you know about buying a PS5?

Buying a PS5 is one of the best decisions any gamer can make right now, for our money, so grabbing this rare discount is a no-brainer, but if you're curious about what to expect from your console we've got a bunch of help for you.

Firstly, our list of the very best PS5 games is a must-read so that you can brush up on what games you should be prioritising once you have your console. Once you've covered the main list, the table of contents can help you find genre-specific versions for more precise advice, too.

We've also rated and gathered the best headsets for PS5, and the best PS5 controllers, too - in case you want to immediately upgrade your experience on Sony's premier console even further.

While the Xbox Series X is a beast of a machine and Game Pass makes it feel like more of a money-saver over time, the fact is that the PS5's library of exclusives is far superior at present, so there's really no downside to taking the plunge at this sort of limited-time price.