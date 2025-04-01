If you've always wanted to get a PS5 , now might be the time thanks to this bundle deal that includes last year's Game of the Year .

Currently at Walmart, you can get the PlayStation 5 Slim with a disc drive on sale for $449, saving you $111 off its regular price of $560. This bundle also includes Astro Bot , which won Game of the Year at The Game Awards in 2024. The PS5 Slim comes with 1TB of storage, plenty of room to get you started playing the latest games.

This deal is only available for a limited time at Walmart, so act fast before it's gone. You can check out the deal below.

PlayStation 5 Slim Astro Bot Bundle $449 $560 Save $111 This PlayStation 5 Slim bundle includes Astro Bot, which won Game of the Year in 2024. It also includes a disc drive, so you can still play physical games. Storage 1TB SSD Game support PS5, PSVR 2, PS4, PSVR Processing Power 10.3 TFLOPS CPU x86-64-AMD Ryzen Zen 8 cores Dimensions 358 × 96 × 216 mm Weight 3.2kg Expand $449 at Walmart

The PS5 has so many great games to play

You won't be bored with this console

Although the original PS5 came out in 2020, this bundle deal from Walmart includes the PS5 Slim, a more compact version of the console that Sony released in late 2023. This is the disc drive version, which means you can still play physical games and watch 4K Blu-rays on it, unlike the PS5 Slim Digital Edition, which doesn't include a disc drive and solely relies on the PlayStation Store to download games.

This bundle gets you off to a great start since it includes Astro Bot, a very fun platforming game that sets you off a sprawling adventure across multiple galaxies where you are trying to rescue bots scattered across various planets. There are plenty of other games to check out on PS5 as well, like The Last of Us: Part II Remastered, Ghost of Tsushima, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and Horizon: Forbidden West, to name a few.

The PS6 is likely still a couple of years away, so don't worry; the PS5 Slim remains a worthwhile console to purchase and enjoy in 2025.