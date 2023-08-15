The PlayStation 5 was always going to get a hardware revision at some point - Sony's had this playbook for years, and there's no real reason for it not to follow it.

We've had years of rumours about a PS5 Pro, but in recent months the hype has also started building for a supposed PS5 Slim, the other side of that same coin. After a major leak, we've got all the details you need, below.

PS5 Slim leak

The PS5 Slim had been the subject of much speculation but then, in August 2023, a fairly sensational video appeared of what is pretty clearly the console's outer case being shown off.

This has confirmed a whole heap of rumours in one go, some of which we'll detail in sections lower down, including how its disc drive is likely to work, and just how much smaller the PS5 Slim actually is.

One thing that is still completely up in the air is when the PS5 Slim will actually release - a number of rumours say that the new version will launch in September 2023, but that's now right around the corner and Sony has still said very little officially.

Then again, because it's not a major revision in terms of power and capabilities like the PS5 Pro is expected to offer, the PS5 Slim probably will have a shorter gap between its announcement and release, so a 2023 appearance is possible.

That would make for a busy end to this year, given we're also expecting Project Q, a new handheld, from Sony.

PS5 Slim price

The PS5 Slim looks like a fairly direct replacement for the standard PS5 versions that you can currently buy, so you shouldn't necessarily expect that it'll radically lower the price of entry for Sony's latest console generation.

However, given that a PS5 Pro is likely to appear on the market, it's true that the PS5 Slim could well get a price cut compared to the models currently available - we'll have to wait and see what Sony's strategy is.

Microsoft disclosed as part of its recent case with the FTC that it expects a $400 price point for the PS5 Slim, which would indeed represent a welcome price cut.

PS5 Slim design

Where things are now a lot clearer is on the design of the PS5 Slim, thanks to that leaked video that we showed you up above. The console is, in many ways, very similar indeed to the existing PS5.

However, it's a bit smaller in terms of height from the looks of things and features a noticeable divide on both its front and rear plates, which are now more like quarters.

That lines up with a persistent rumour about the console having a detachable or optional disc drive - this could be Sony's way of producing the same core console and offering a modular disc drive, rather than having two completely discrete units that it has to build, as it currently does.

If that's a streamlining of the production process, it will make for an interesting decision in terms of marketing and packaging - will the disc drive come as standard?

One smaller change is that the console will now have two USB-C ports on the front, instead of one USB-C and one USB-A, which is welcome from an accessory charging point of view.