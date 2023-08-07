Sony PlayStation 5 $449 $500 Save $51 This excellent deal sees the PS5's price fall and marks the best chance in ages to get a lower price of entry to the latest and greatest gaming generation. $449 at Amazon $450 at Best Buy

The PS5 has been getting some real deals recently - a change that we've waited basically three years for, making it hard to remember the days of crazy stock shortages and brutal scalping.

After a flash of the same deal last week, Sony's console has again had $50 slashed from its price across a range of US retailers, making this a perfect time to get on board with the latest gaming generation.

Just like when the UK saw PS5 prices cut for a weekend recently, this is suggestive that Sony might have some plans brewing for new PS5 hardware - helping to clear the stock of its existing console a little.

After all, aside from Project Q which should arrive later this year, there are plenty of rumours circulating about a possible PS5 Pro, which could be accompanied by a new slimmer model of the standard PS5.

This would mirror almost exactly how the PS4 generation unfolded, a model that seemed to work excellently for Sony, so don't be at all surprised if we learn more about its plans later this year.

In the meantime, this PS5 deal is nothing to sniff at - even if there is new hardware coming, the PS5 generation will all play the same games and should last a good number of years yet.

If you need persuading, you can check out our list of the very best PS5 games to check out what you'll be tucking into, while we also have a round-up of the best upcoming games so you can see what's coming over the horizon later this year.