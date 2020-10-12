Unlike previous Sony games consoles, the PlayStation 5 is fully backward compatible with games from the last generation. That means you can play the vast majority of PS4 games. And, in some cases, you even get enhanced frame-rates, loading times and/or other improvements.

Here then is everything you need to know about PS5 backward compatibility, which PS4 games work, and a games list or two.

How does backward compatibility on PS5 work?

Gloriously, the PlayStation 5 is backward compatible with almost every PS4 game available.

As with the Xbox Series X and S, backward compatibility is performed through emulation, which means some features and/or games may not work or may exhibit some bugs. However, on the flip side, you can also use the PS5's Game Boost feature on some PS4 titles to play them in a higher or smoother frame rate.

PS4 games can be played using the DualSense controller that comes with the PS5, or a DualShock 4 controller (or third-party equivalent). However, it's worth noting that the DualShock cannot be used to play PS5 games.

Both the standard PS5 and Digital Edition are capable of playing PS4 games, but you can only play disc titles on the former machine, of course.

Can I play PSVR games on PS5?

Now that the PlayStation VR2 is available, you are advised to invest in one of those if you want to pay virtual reality games on a PlayStation 5.

However, those who already own a first-gen PlayStation VR headset will be pleased to learn that it is fully compatible with the PS5. It will only work with the PS Camera though, which needs an adapter - it will not work with the PS5's own HD Camera accessory.

The PlayStation Move controllers and PSVR Aim Controller will work with PSVR games on PS5. You can also use a DualShock 4.

It's also worth noting that original PSVR games will not work with a PSVR2, nor vice versa.

How to play your PS4 games on PS5 - do PS4 discs work?

If you have the standard edition PlayStation 5, you can insert any PS4 games you have on disc into your console, and they will install and run (apart from those on the known "not working" list below). You will need to insert the disc each time you wish to play the game.

If you have the Digital Edition and/or own digital download versions of PS4 games, you need to head to your games library on the homescreen, and you should be able to see all compatible games available for download.

You can also transfer your games from a PS4 or PS4 Pro to the PS5 to avoid having to download them again.

There are two methods, either through Wi-Fi transfer from one console to another, or by copying your games onto an external USB hard drive and then plugging that into the PS5.

It is also worth noting that some PS4 games in your library will be eligible for a free upgrade to their PS5 versions. There will be an upgrade option on the game hub for each supported title, and you can tell what type is installed by checking the logo next to it on your homescreen before you play it.

When you buy a new game on PS5 that has a PS4 version available, the PS5 version will be offered as the foremost install, so there's no need to worry in that case.

Will my save games be transferred?

As well as the games themselves, you can transfer your save data from a PS4 to the PS5 and carry on playing from where you left off.

In many cases, PS4 cloud saves can be downloaded to a PS5 (for PS Plus members). However, that's not confirmed for every title.

PS5 backward compatible games list

With more than 4,000 PS4 games able to be played on PS5, we can't really list them all here. Indeed, it's easier to list the ones known NOT to work.

These are the PS4 games that are currently confirmed as NOT working on PlayStation 5 (as of 29 March 2023):

Afro Samurai 2 Revenge of Kuma Volume One

Hitman Go: Definitive Edition

Just Deal With It!

Robinson: The Journey

Shadwen

We Sing

There are also some PS4 games that may exhibit some issues or lack content / features when played on a PS5. You will see this message attached to a related game on its PlayStation Store listing: "When playing on PS5, this game may exhibit errors or unexpected behaviour and some features available on PS4 may be absent."

What is the PS Plus Collection?

As well as PS4 games you may have bought over the years, all PS5 owners with PlayStation Plus membership get free access to the following triple-A titles - all of which running through backward compatibility. It's worth noting though that Sony will no longer offer the PS Plus Collection from 9 May 2023, so you will need to redeem them before then. You can then play them indefinitely, as long as you remain a member of PS Plus Essential, Extra or Premium:

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Bloodborne

Call of Duty: Black Ops III - Zombies Chronicles Edition

Crash Banidcoot N. Sane Trilogy

Days Gone

Detroit: Become Human

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

God of War

Infamous Second Son

Monster Hunter World

Mortal Kombat X

Ratchet & Clank

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Until Dawn

What about PS3, PS2 and original PlayStation games?

A large selection of legacy PlayStation games are available as part of a PlayStation Plus Premium subscription. It provides access to a classics catalogue of PSOne, PS2, PS3 and even PSP games to play via Sony's own cloud gaming service.

It costs $17.99 / £13.49 / €16.99 per month, $49.99 / £39.99 / €49.99 for 3-months, or $119.99 / £99.99 / €119.99 if paid for yearly.