Time doesn't ever stop flying by, but that also means that there are plenty of new games being announced all the time. Even if the PlayStation 5 is out, the PS4 still has a host of great games coming down the pike.

Here, then, are the cream of the crop, with release dates and trailers for each game. You'll find them listed in chronological order according to their release date, so that you can see what to put on your wishlist next.

Dead Island 2

Amazon Release date: 28 April 2023

28 April 2023 PS4 exclusive? No, also on PS5, Xbox, PC and Switch

No, also on PS5, Xbox, PC and Switch Publisher: Deep Silver

We weren't sure Dead Island 2 would ever materialise - this sequel was in the works for so long that at many points it was widely considered to have been cancelled. Yet, finally, here we are. The game has been announced, we've seen some gameplay, and its release date really isn't too far away at all.

Hogwarts Legacy

Amazon Release date: 5 May 2023

5 May 2023 PS4 exclusive? No, also on PS5, Xbox, PC and Switch

No, also on PS5, Xbox, PC and Switch Publisher: Warner Bros.

There's finally going to be a proper, big-budget Harry Potter game, albeit one that is completely separate from the books' stories. Hogwarts Legacy looks like an entrancing chance to step into the wizarding world and shape our own path.

Street Fighter 6

Amazon Release date: 2 June 2023

2 June 2023 PS4 exclusive? No, also on PS5, Xbox, and PC

No, also on PS5, Xbox, and PC Publisher: Capcom

Street Fighter has come a long way, and its sixth full outing is now approaching fast. It's had some hugely successful closed beta tests for people to try out, and will bring a range of different ways to play, including some online modes that should offer countless hours of competition.

Diablo 4

Amazon Release date: 6 June 2023

6 June 2023 PS4 exclusive? No, also on PS5, Xbox, and PC

No, also on PS5, Xbox, and PC Publisher: Activision Blizzard

Diablo 4 is finally nearly here, and it's coming to both current-gen consoles and the PS4 and Xbox One generation, too. It's looking like a much darker return to the series' roots.

You'll be able to play in co-op, across a massive world that needs saving once more from the denizens of hell, with loads of enemies and weapons to discover.

Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodlines 2

Release date: TBC

TBC PS4 exclusive? No, also on Xbox One and PC

No, also on Xbox One and PC Publisher: Paradox Interactive

It's only taken 15 years but a sequel to Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodlines is on its way. It is an in-depth, first-person RPG, like the original, but this time on consoles as well as PC. We can't wait.

Beyond Good And Evil 2

Release date: TBC

TBC PS4 exclusive? No, also on Xbox One and PC

No, also on Xbox One and PC Publisher: Ubisoft

Announced back during E3 in June 2017, Beyond Good and Evil 2 is long overdue, especially considering the first was released over 15 years ago, and we still have no clue when it might be ready. The game's other-world setting - where multiple species communicate and interact - is quirky, cheeky and stunning. Think The Fifth Element in video game form and you're halfway there.