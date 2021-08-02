Each month, PS5 and PS4 owners who subscribe to one of Sony's PlayStation Plus tiers get to download and play a great selection of free games.

PS Plus is PlayStation's online gaming service, which provides access to multiplayer gaming and other benefits, including money off many digital purchases. It is offered in a three tier system, with each adding increasingly impressive benefits, such as access to a huge library of current and classic games.

PlayStation 5 owners also get an added bonus of 19 classic PS4 games to play on their next-gen console through the PlayStation Plus Collection.

A PS Plus Essential subscription costs £6.99 / $9.99 / €8.99 per month. There are also PS Plus Extra and Premium tiers that cost a little more for additional services. You can read about them here.

All three give you access to the free games below.

Free PS5 and PS4 games list for April 2023:

Here are the confirmed free games PS Plus tier members can download from 4 April.

On all consoles

These games are available to all PlayStation console owners, they can be downloaded and played on a PS4, PS4 Pro, PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Available: From 4 April to 1 May 2023

Sackboy: A Big Adventure was one of the launch games for the PlayStation 5 and is still one of the best platformers on the console. Both the PS5 and PS4 versions of the game are available to PS Plus members this month, and as well as a superb story mode, there's local and online party play for up to four players.

Meet Your Maker

Available: From 4 April to 1 May 2023

Created by the studio behind Dead by Daylight, Meet Your Maker is an online, first-person "building and raiding" game. That means you must build your outpost to repel outside interference while also raiding other players' designs. It can be played with just one player, or you can collaborate with a friend. It also debuts on PS Plus from day one.

Tails of Iron

Available: From 4 April to 1 May 2023

Tails of Iron is a 2D role-playing game where you play a rat who must battle evil frogs for control of your lands. The graphics are hand-drawn, while the combat is described as "brutal".

On PS5 only

These games are only available to PS Plus members who own a PlayStation 5 or PS5 Digital Edition.

What is the PlayStation Plus Collection for PS5?

The PlayStation Plus Collection is a line-up of 19 classic PS4 games available to download and play on PS5 through backward compatibility. In some cases, they will have boosts to the loading times and graphical performance on PS5 (ie. frame rates).

Note though, the collection will only be available until 9 May 2023. However, if you redeem any or all of the games on the list you will be able to continue to download a play them after that date as long as you remain a PlayStation Plus member.

Here is the game list: