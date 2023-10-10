Google Google Nest Cam (Outdoor or Indoor, Battery) $120 $180 Save $60 The Google Nest Cam (Outdoor or Indoor, Battery) is, unsurprisingly, a battery-powered smart security camera that you can use indoors or out. It shoots in 1080p HD, and can even record activity when your Wi-Fi is down. Right now it's 33 per cent off. $120 at Amazon

What's in a name? It's a question that Juliet asks herself in Romeo and Juliet, and one that Google probably should have asked before it decided to call an otherwise excellent smart security camera the Google Nest Cam (Outdoor or Indoor, Battery). Admittedly, it makes it very clear exactly what you're getting; a battery-powered security camera that you can install both indoors and out. If you can get past the name, this is really great smart security camera, and right now you can save up to 33 per cent on the list price.

Why is the Google Nest Cam (Outdoor or Indoor, Battery) worth your money?

If you want to add smart security cameras to your home, it makes life much simpler if you can install multiple cameras that are all from the same brand. It makes things even simpler again if you can install multiple cameras that are all the same model.

Since the Google Nest Cam (Outdoor or Indoor, Battery) is battery-powered and weatherproof, you can place it almost anywhere around your home. If you're putting it outdoors, you don't need to worry about being within reach of a power socket, as it's powered by battery. And if you're using it indoors, you don't have to worry about unsightly power cables dangling around your home. That said, if you really need continuous power for 24/7 video recording, you can use a weatherproof power cable or wired indoor stand, although you'll need to buy these separately.

The Google Nest Cam (you know which one by now) records in 1080p HDR and has night vision for keeping an eye on your home even when it's dark. It connects via Wi-Fi, so there's no need for an additional hub, but if your Wi-Fi goes down, the camera can record up to an hour of footage locally, so you can catch up on any motion events that you might have missed during the Wi-Fi outage.

Installation is also simple to do, thanks to the clever magnetic mount. You fix the mounting plate to the wall, and the camera itself will stick to it magnetically, allowing you to change the angle of the camera to get the best coverage. It also means it's easy to quickly take down when you need to charge the battery.

You'll need a Nest Aware subscription to take advantage of some of the features, such as 24/7 recording or up to 60 days of event video history.