Fall is around the corner, and fall comes the ultimate trickster holiday: Halloween. If you’re more worried about tricks than treats this year from the local neighborhood kids, you can protect your home and save nearly 40 per cent on a video doorbell right now. In particular, the Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for only $39, saving you $26.

Why the Ring Video Doorbell is worth your money

The wired version of the Ring Video Doorbell is absolutely worth your money and peace of mind. For those that run the risk of porch pirates stealing their packages, the video playback features a 1080p HD resolution, so you can see exactly who is at your door. While you won’t get audio notifications – you’ll need to include a Ring Chime for that – just having a video doorbell on your porch can be enough to deter unwanted guests from your doorstep.

To clarify, the wired version does allow you to speak with your delivery person outside the door thanks to the built-in two-way audio; you just won’t get the audio playback with your video feed when reviewing old footage. Plus, with advanced motion detection, you’ll get notified that someone is approaching your door quickly.

Set up

Because it’s a wired connection, setup is easy, and once completed, you won’t have to think about recharging it in the future. Ring also pairs seamlessly with the Amazon Alexa smart home ecosystem, so if you’re upstairs working on your next big project when the doorbell rings, you can use your Echo Show to display the video feed from its screen. Or, if you have an Alexa Omni Fire TV, you can do the same.

Storage

For those that prefer to keep their video footage stored on a cloud drive, a Ring Video subscription can keep the footage for you for up to 180 days, making it easy to review footage in the event of some neighborhood watch concerns. And, if you’re seeking more tips and tricks to fully equip your home ahead of Halloween, you can also check out our handy tips and tricks guide where we walk you through everything you can do to maximize this security device for your home.

Right now, the Ring Video Doorbell is 40 per cent off, making this $39 price tag a great deal. Add it to your cart today to score the savings.