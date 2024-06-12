Key Takeaways Free Divine Trials update for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown adds combat challenges, puzzles, and new outfits.

Story DLC "Mask of Darkness" announced for Prince of Persia coming in September, with no further details revealed.

Temple of Fire update released for The Rogue Prince of Persia, adding new mobs, weapons, and a skill tree.

At the Ubisoft Forward games showcase, it was highlighted that this year marks the 34th anniversary of the Prince of Persia franchise. In celebration of this anniversary, Ubisoft had a few key updates to share with regard to the long-running franchise, which has already produced one of the best games of 2024 so far, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. However, in addition to an expected announcement of new content for their most recent title, there were a couple of surprises they threw our way as well!

Get more from The Lost Crown, for free

Ubisoft

The first Prince of Persia announcement Ubisoft announced was a free content update for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown called Divine Trials, which is available now. Though not a ton of what the update entails was shown, Ubisoft was sure to give a quick highlight reel of what to expect out of the update.

The brief reel highlighted that the Divine Trials update would include combat challenges, revisited bosses, puzzles, and platforming challenges alongside new outfits and new amulets. The content update is currently available, free of charge and marks the third of three planned updates for the game.

Mask of Darkness story DLC will be coming later this year

Dive deeper into Sargon's story

Ubisoft

After announcing the free content update that is now available for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, Ubisoft also announced a story DLC for the game entitled Mask of Darkness that will be coming out in September, likely at additional cost. Nothing of substance was really revealed about the DLC during the presentation, but more information about how players can continue Sargon's story will be released later this year.

More content is already here for The Rogue Prince of Persia early access players

Ubisoft

Just a couple of weeks ago, Ubisoft quietly launched the aptly-named The Rogue Prince of Persia, which is a roguelike game in early access. The game is already receiving its first major content update in the form of the Temple of Fire update. The showcased gameplay offered a glimpse at new mobs, new weapons, and, of course, the new temple of fire biome. The update is also available now, much like the free update for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. While the trailer primarily emphasized the new biome, mobs, and weapons, it also added a new skill tree to spice up progression within the game.

The Sands of Time to get a remake in 2026

A classic game gets a second shot for a new generation

The final Prince of Persia announcement present at Ubisoft Forward was the reveal of a remake of 2003's award-winning Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time. Nothing beyond a brief reveal and a 2026 window was shown. But, it is nonetheless interesting to see Ubisoft returning to one of the most beloved games in the franchise over 20 years later. No further information has been provided on Ubisoft’s website other than a Ubisoft Montreal developer tag. All that can be done now is to hope that it turns out better than the ill-fated 2010 movie adaptation.