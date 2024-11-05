Key Takeaways Prime Video has a new X-Ray Recaps feature which creates AI-generated show recaps.

It's available now on Fire TV devices, expanding to more devices by the end of the year.

You can access through the show's Prime Video details page or the X-Ray experience during playback.

Have you ever watched a season of a show then went to watch the next season a month later and couldn't remember exactly what happened last time? If so, this new feature on Prime Video may be of help, as it looks to help you remember where you left off on a show.

In a recent blog post, Amazon announced a new feature called X-Ray Recaps, which will give you AI-generated text recaps of shows. The feature is in beta and is available now on Fire TV devices. Support for additional devices will be coming by the end of the year according to Amazon.

"X-Ray Recaps is a generative AI-powered feature that creates brief, easy-to-digest summaries of full seasons of TV shows, single episodes, and even pieces of episodes, all personalized down to the exact minute of where you are watching," Amazon said in its blog post.

Where to find Prime Video's X-Ray Recaps feature

Don't worry, the feature avoids major spoilers

Amazon

To access X-Ray Recaps, you can find it on Prime Video's detail page for the show you're watching, or during playback on the X-Ray experience in the top-right-hand corner of your screen, as seen in the image above.

The feature has multiple recap options, such as a summary of the current episode thus far, the season so far, and the previous season.

Amazon says X-Ray Recaps works by using AI to analyze "various video segments, combined with subtitles or dialogue, to generate detailed descriptions of key events, places, times, and conversations." Don't worry, Amazon has made sure "guardrails" are in place to ensure its AI summaries are concise and don't spoil the show you're watching by accident.

The feature at launch will be available exclusively for Amazon original shows, including The Boys and The Wheel of Time.

X-Ray Recaps look to be a helpful feature, as long the AI summaries actually turn out to be decent. I hope other streaming services like Disney+ and Netflix take a page out of Amazon's book here and try to adopt something similar.