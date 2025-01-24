If you're looking for a new streaming service to try, look no further than this new streaming bundle available exclusively for Prime Video subscribers, which makes your monthly streaming bill cheaper while giving you access to hundreds of more popular TV shows and movies.

Amazon recently launched a new streaming bundle that includes the ad-free versions of Max and Starz and it's currently on sale for $21 a month, $7 off its regular price of $28. The bundle is only available for a limited time, so act fast if you want it.

It's important to note that since the bundle is being offered through Prime Video, you'll have to access Max and Starz as channels through the Prime Video app rather than their individual streaming apps.

Max and Starz bundle on Prime Video $21 $28 Save $7 The Max and Starz bundle is available through Prime Video on sale for $21 a month for a limited time only. Simultaneous streams 3 # of profiles 6 Originals Yes Live TV Limited (some add-on channels offer live TV) Library Amazon Prime Video Price $8.99 per month by itself or $14.99 per month as a part of Prime Ad plans No Expand See more on Prime Video

Max and Starz have a lot to offer

Check out hit shows like The Last of Us, Game of Thrones, and Outlander

If you've been hesitant about subscribing to Max or Starz, this bundle offers a great chance to explore both services. Max has a vast library of TV shows and movies, including those from HBO, such as Band of Brothers, The Penguin, Game of Thrones, and The Last of Us, which is set to premiere its second season in April.

While Starz isn't as big as Max, it still has some solid original programming worth checking out, like the critically acclaimed show Outlander and one of my favorites, Black Sails. It's also a great way to watch newer movies, like John Wick: Chapter 4 and Borderlands.

If you're not subscribed to Prime Video, you can use its 30-day free trial and get this bundle for $21 a month. Prime Video itself costs $8 per month (or $15 per month with a Prime membership) and has hundreds of more shows and movies to watch, including Fallout, The Boys, and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. With Prime Video, Starz, and Max, you won't have a shortage of things to watch for a while. The Max and Starz bundle is available through Prime Video for a limited time.