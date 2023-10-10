Amazon/ Pocket-lint Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro $75 $150 Save $75 The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro is an ideal tablet for kids of all ages. It comes packed with age-appropriate content, has a kid-proof protective case, and there's a two-year worry-free guarantee. It's now 50 per cent off at just $74.99. $75 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro is 50 percent off for the Prime Big Deal Days sales event. It's an 8-inch tablet that's designed to handle anything that your kids can throw at it, and in our opinion, it's one of the best kids tablets out there. It's packed with content, comes with a kid-proof protective case, has a two-year worry-free guarantee, and helps you to ensure that your kids aren't ever accessing anything that's inappropriate for their age.

Why the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet is a great choice for parents

As a parent, you'll know that children have an uncanny ability to destroy the most expensive things in your home. The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet has a sturdy protective case that protects it from most knocks and bumps. Even better, it comes with a two-year worry-free guarantee, so if the tablet stops working within those two years, Amazon will replace it for free. It's also currently available at an incredibly low price, so you'll be far less paranoid about it getting dropped than you would be with an expensive iPad, for example.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro also comes with a year's subscription to Amazon Kids+. This gives your kids access to a huge selection of age-appropriate apps, books, games, videos, and music. As a parent, you also get parental controls to stop your kids from making in-app purchases, monitor their use, and limit their screen time. You can even grant access to specific apps that may be rated as being outside their age range, such as Disney+, so that they can watch their favourite films right on the tablet.

If you have more than one child, they can set up their own accounts and share the tablet between them. You can even set up each account with access to a different age range of Amazon Kids+ content. For example, you might have one account set up for your younger child that has content aimed at ages 3-5 and another account for an older child that's got content intended for ages 6-8. There's also content available for ages 9-12, too.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet gives you peace of mind that your kids are accessing age-appropriate content on a pretty much kid-proof tablet. And if anything does go wrong within the first two years, you can replace your tablet completely free, as we mentioned. At 50 per cent off in the current sale, it's a no-brainer.