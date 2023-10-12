Amazon / Pocket-lint Fire HD 8 Kids Edition $75 $150 Save $75 Amazon is selling its Fire HD8 Kids edition tablet at an unbeatable price for Prime Big Deals Day. The tablet comes with a kid-proof case, 32GB of storage for apps and games, and more. It's also available in four colors. $75 at Amazon

Amazon Prime Big Deals Day is winding down, and there are a few good deals worth talking about still. Among them is the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids edition tablet. It typically runs for $150, and it's on sale for $75, which is 50 per cent off. It's almost identical to the Fire HD 8 Pro deal we posted about a couple of days ago. Kids are more into tech these days than any prior generation, and this is an opportunity to get a tablet for your kids as well.

Read more: Prime Day: These hot tablet deals are still available

Why should you buy the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids this Prime Day?

A decent kid-oriented tablet for under $100 is fairly common, but few of them are even close to as good as the Fire HD 8 or 8 Pro. The tablet comes with specs good enough to play kids games and run educational apps to help your child learn. Additionally, it's fairly easy to set up and use. Amazon integrates some excellent parental controls that let you filter content and create time limits so that your kids don't use it the wrong way or too often.

In addition, the tablet comes with a thick, durable case with a built-in kickstand so your kids can drop these a bunch of times without risk of any real damage. If they do break it, Amazon has a two-year warranty where the company will replace the tablet for free. The tablet also comes in blue, red, a nice sea-foam green, and purple. Let your kids pick the color. They'll be happier that way.

All told, that's not a half bad deal for $75. This version of the tablet is aimed at children ages three to six. The Pro version we linked earlier is designed for kids ages six to 12, so you can go with either one depending on how old your kids are.