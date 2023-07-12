Pocket-lint Samsung T7 Shield $74.99 $109.99 Save $35 Save up to 53% when you choose between a 1TB or 2TB capacity and select from stylish colorways of blue, beige, or black. The Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD also comes with a special bonus. When you purchase and register an eligible 1TB or 2TB SSD, you receive a two-month membership of Adobe Creative Cloud Photography plan. $159.99 at Amazon $74.99 at Best Buy $74.99 at Samsung

Prime Day is almost done, but we're still on the lookout for outstanding deals that tech enthusiasts won't want to miss. One of the best right now is on the Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD, which is currently 53% off, bringing the price down to $75 from $160.

The Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD is a powerhouse of digital storage capacity, offering 1TB of space to store all your files, documents, photos, and videos. This compact device is Pocket-lint's pick for the best portable SSD. It's compatible with many devices, including PCs, Macs, Androids, and gaming consoles. Its versatility makes it the perfect companion for professionals, creatives, and gamers alike.

One of the standout features of the Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD is its impressive durability. With an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, this SSD can withstand tough conditions, giving you peace of mind when working on location or adventuring in the great outdoors. It even boasts an advanced outer elastomer that enhances its durability, allowing it to endure drops of up to 9.8 feet.

This portable SSD also features a rubberized grip to prevent slips.

But it's not just about durability; the T7 Shield is also designed to deliver exceptional performance. With USB 3.2 Gen 2 and PCIe NVMe technologies, it achieves sequential read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s. This means you can transfer massive files in seconds and edit directly from the drive, saving you valuable time and ensuring smooth workflow.

Why should you buy this Samsung portable SSD deal for Prime Day 2023?

When it comes to SSDs and flash memory, Samsung has a proven track record of delivering performance and reliability.

The Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD offers rugged durability, fast performance, and generous storage capacity, with all firmware and components produced in-house. Whether you're a professional in need of reliable storage for your work files, a content creator seeking a portable editing solution, or a gamer looking to expand your console's storage, this deal has got you covered.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to grab this top-of-the-line SSD at a fantastic 53% discount on Prime Day.