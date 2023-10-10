JBL Charge 5 $130 $180 Save $50 In need of a new wireless speaker? The JBL Charge 5 bluetooth speaker offers great sound and now can be bought for over 25% off on Prime Day. $130 at Amazon

Searching for a way to liven up your next party or tailgate? The JBL Charge 5 speaker is bound to help boost every event. With its booming sound, portable size, Bluetooth capabilities and a water-resistant exterior, the JBL Charge 5 speaker is perfect for every outdoor BBQ, pre-game and kickback. The speaker has over 20 hours of battery life, so you can truly party all night long. This Prime Day, those wanting to invest in the JBL Charge 5 speaker can save over 25 per cent, slashing the price from $180 to $130.

Read more: Amazon October Prime Day 2023: 42 of the best deals

Why you should get the JBL Charge 5

The JBL Charge 5 is by far one of my favorite speakers for mid-sized parties and smaller tailgates. The speaker is water and dustproof, so it can hold up pretty much anywhere you go. Of course, I wouldn't go throwing it in the water, but if it happens to rain on your parade, your party doesn't need to end.

As I mentioned, the speaker has over 20 hours of battery life but what I didn't already tell you was that it also has a built-in power bank that allows you to charge your device without taking a break. Partying in more than one room? The JBL Charge 5 speaker has a feature called PartyBoost, which lets users who own more than one JBL speaker to sync up the speakers in every room in the house.

Pocket-lint

Overall, the JBL Charge 5 speaker makes for a solid mid-sized speaker which can work perfectly for chilled weekend get-togethers or parties with a handful of friends. If you are on the hunt for a new speaker, I would definitely recommend hopping on this great Prime Day Deal.