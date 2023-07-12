Blink Blink Outdoor $49.99 $99.99 Save $50 The Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen) is a wireless, weather-resistant HD security camera that provides you with peace of mind day and night. With its infrared night vision capabilities, you can easily monitor your home even in the darkest of hours. The camera boasts a remarkable battery life, running for up to two years on just two AA lithium batteries, which are conveniently included in the package. $49.99 at Amazon

Prime Day is not done yet, and one of the most exciting offers that has caught our attention is the all-new Blink Outdoor security camera, which is available at an incredible 50% off during the sale. If you're looking for a home security camera, you don't want to miss this deal.

One of the standout features of the Blink Outdoor is its flexibility. You can store video clips and photos in the cloud using the Blink Subscription Plan. Additionally, events can be saved locally to the Blink Sync Module 2 via a USB flash drive (sold separately), providing you with multiple storage options. The Blink Outdoor is built to withstand the elements, too. It works both indoors and outdoors.

And thanks to its motion detection capabilities, the Blink Outdoor sends instant alerts to your phone whenever any activity is detected. You can even customize the motion zones in the Blink Home Monitor app. The Blink Outdoor also offers live view in real time, allowing you to see, hear, and speak to visitors directly from your Blink app. So you can keep an eye on your property from anywhere.

But the best part? Setting up the Blink Mini is a breeze, as there's no need for any wiring or professional installation. I actually own one and was able to seet it up in just minutes. You, too, can have the Blink Outdoor up and running, ready to safeguard your property, in no time.

Why should you buy this Blink Outdoor security camera deal during Prime Day 2023?

The answer is simple: it offers outstanding security and convenience at an unbeatable price. With its impressive features like HD video, long battery life, weather resistance, easy setup, and customisable motion detection, the Blink Outdoor is a reliable and user-friendly security solution. By taking advantage of the 50% discount during Prime Day, you can enhance your home's security without breaking the bank.