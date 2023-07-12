iRobot iRobot Roomba j6+ $399.99 $799.99 Save $400 One of the most impressive features of the Roomba j6+ is its ability to spot clean messes the moment they happen. With advanced mapping and voice compatibility, you can simply use your voice to instruct the vacuum to clean a specific mess, without having to clean the entire house. It's a game-changer for those little accidents that occur during busy days. $399.99 at Amazon

Are you tired of spending countless hours vacuuming your floors? Well, get ready to say goodbye to that chore because Prime Day is here, and it brings you an incredible deal on the iRobot Roomba j6+ (6550) self-emptying robot vacuum. For a limited time, you can get this amazing vacuum at a whopping 50% off its regular price of $799.99, making it just $399.99.

The iRobot Roomba j6+ is a robot vacuum designed to make your life easier. It's packed with advanced features that will revolutionize the way you clean your home. One of its standout capabilities is its ability to identify and avoid pet waste and cords. You no longer have to worry about your furry friends causing any messes or getting tangled in cords - the j6+ has got it covered.

This robot vacuum also has a self-emptying feature that sets it apart from the competition. With its Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, the Roomba j6+ empties itself for up to 60 days, meaning you won't have to think about emptying the vacuum for two whole months.

The Roomba j6+ is also equipped with smart mapping technology, allowing it to create a detailed map of your home and navigate efficiently. You can schedule multiple cleanings per day, and the vacuum will adapt to your home's layout. Plus, it's compatible with Alexa.

Why should you buy this iRobot Roomba j6+ robot vacuum deal for Prime Day 2023?

The Roomba j6+ offers exceptional cleaning performance, self-emptying convenience, and advanced features like pet waste and cord detection. With its 50% discount, this is an opportunity you don't want to miss. Upgrade your cleaning routine, save time and effort, and enjoy a cleaner home - all at an unbeatable price. Don't wait too long, as this Prime Day deal won't last forever.

