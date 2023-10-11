iRobot / Pocket-lint iRobot Roomba i4 EVO $200 $400 Save $200 It's currently the height of shedding season, so why not let the machines do it? The iRobot Roomba i4 EVO is currently on sale for an eye-popping 50% off. With plenty of smarts, it'll get the job done. $200 at Amazon

It's not everyday something goes on sale for 50% off, and it's always nice to see it when it does. The iRobot Roomba i4 EVO is a good robot vacuum that can do at least some of your housework for you, which leaves you with more time to, well, not do housework. Isn't that what we all want? In any case, while $200 during October Prime Day certainly isn't cheap, it's a lot more palatable when that's the price instead of $400.

Why should you consider the iRobot Roomba i4 EVO?

The Roomba i4 Evo is a pretty good midrange vacuum for the price. It has many of the smart abilities of its more expensive brethren, such as the ability to map a room and patrol it automatically without your input. Once active, it'll roll around on the floor picking up everything it can. iRobot says this can even do pet hair, which is a boon around this time of the year when all of our pets are shedding like crazy.

Despite not being the highest-end Roomba you can buy, it still has a lot of positive attributes. It has excellent battery life and range. The Roomba can also adjust well to different flooring surfaces. Thus, it can go from carpet to hardwood floors without any effort. Some other features include a HEPA filter, sensors to determine where the dirtiest parts of the floor are, and a companion app to help control it.

We have a couple of Roombas on our list of the best robot vacuums you can buy, but they are all significantly more expensive than this one. It won't have the greatest performance, but considering that some robot vacuums can go for $1,500 or more, it does quite well for what it costs.