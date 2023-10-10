Roborock Roborock S7 Max Ultra $1000 $1300 Save $300 The Roborock S7 Max Ultra is a top-tier robotic vacuum and mop, boasting lidar mapping, a powerful 5500 Pa HyperForce suction, and advanced obstacle avoidance technology. Made to smartly navigate your home, it uses 3D mapping and includes an automatic mop lifting feature for rugs and carpets. $1000 at Amazon

The Roborock S7 Max Ultra is now available at a $300 discount from its usual $1,300 price during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, or October Prime Day. This 23 percent reduction marks the first time the S7 Max Ultra has seen a price drop in 2023 on Amazon, as reported by the price tracker CamelCamelCamel.

I've personally used an older and more basic Roborock model, the S7 MaxV, for the past year, and suffice it to say, I'll be loyal to Roborock robot vacuums for the foreseeable future. I have a 7-year-old Siberian husky, and his fur has challenged even the best vacuums from brands like Bissell and Dyson. Yet, my Roborock is able to capture all his loose fur, even in the trickiest spots during summer months, although occasional maintenance of the machine is necessary.

Why is the Roborock S7 Max Ultra worth my money?

The S7 Max Ultra comes packed with top-tier features suitable for any household and situation. It's designed to navigate both a range of carpets and hard floors.

The powerful 5500Pa suction, combined with a floating rubber brush, ensures meticulous removal of dirt, pet fur, and dust from many surfaces, and with a 5200mAh battery, the S7 Max Ultra can manage up to three hours of cleaning on a single charge. It integrates a 200ml water tank for mopping tasks and a spacious 2.5L dust bin for extended cleaning sessions, making it particularly adept to large homes. It can even handle multi-story homes thanks to its 3D multi-level mapping system.

When it comes to mopping, the mop is engineered to deliver 3000 sonic scrubs per minute, guaranteeing a thorough and deep cleaning. Its active mop-raising feature also prevents a dirt-laden wet mop from soiling your clean rugs. By leveraging Lidar navigation technology and a comprehensive suite of sensors, the robot promises to maneuver around all sorts of obstacles, avoiding accidental bumps and preventing itself from getting ensnared in cords or rug tassels.

An added luxury is its self-cleaning feature; the robot automatically cleans and dries several of its parts after each use. As a result, your daily interaction with this robot vacuum and mop cleaner should be as simple as tapping 'start' in the Roborock app on your phone.

