Roborock Roborock Q7 Max+ $500 $870 Save $370 For Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, the Roborock Q7 Max+ is discounted at 43 per cent off. This premium robotic vacuum can autonomously mop and vacuum your floors for up to seven weeks, courtesy of its 2.5L dust bag and 350ml water tank. $500 at Amazon

The Roborock Q7 Max+ deal is among the standout Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers.

Originally priced at $870, it's now available for $500 until the end of October's Prime Day sale. This is an excellent price for any robot mop and vacuum clear, but the Q7 Max+ boasts features typically found in pricier models, such as LiDAR navigation, 3D mapping, and the ability to go up to 7 weeks without needing to be emptied.

I've personally used the Roborock S7 MaxV model for the past three years and can vouch for Roborock's product durability. It has outlasted any other vacuum I've owned, including traditional non-robotic ones. This longevity is largely attributed to Roborock's thoughtful design and its affordably priced, easily replaceable parts.

Why is the Roborock Q7 Max+ worth your money?

The Roborock Q7 Max+ has features you'd expect from a premium robotic vacuum, and at $500, it's an undeniably great bargain.

It seamlessly docks to connect to a 2.5L dustbag and a 350ml water tank. Its battery life allows the Q7 Max+ to clean spaces up to 3,229 square feet without pausing to recharge. Leveraging PreciSense LiDAR Navigation and 3D mapping, it safely navigates your home without getting stuck. The result is a robot mop and vacuum that can operate for weeks without requiring your attention. If you're someone who vacuums and mops daily, imagine the convenience of rarely thinking about it.

The Q7 Max+ is versatile, capable of cleaning and mopping all your hard floor surfaces. It automatically transitions to a more potent suction mode upon detecting rugs or carpets. And it's not just a mop; with a 4200Pa suction capacity, it can lift dirt and pet hair from the most hidden nooks of your home and rugs. For households with pets, the Q7 Max+ features an enhanced brush system for dealing with pet hair and offers a pet-friendly mode to ensure your furry friends aren't bothered.

