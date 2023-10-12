Anker / Pocket-lint Anker Nano Power Bank $20 $32 Save $12 Anker's adorable little iPhone charger holds enough power to fully charge almost any iPhone battery, and it's small enough to fit in the palm of your hand. It also comes in six colors to match your iPhone. $20 at Amazon

Anker has a lot of items on sale, including this MagSafe-compatible portable wireless charger. Another good product on sale is Anker's Nano Power Bank. It's smaller than most portable chargers and connects to the iPhone through its Lightning connector. It's on sale right now for a scant $20, down from its usual price of $32.

Why you should consider the Anker Nano Power Bank?

Honestly, why not? It's a cheap power bank that you can carry with you in a purse, backpack, or even your pocket. Once it connects to your iPhone, you can still use the iPhone because it's not heavy or bulky enough to effect use that much. The power bank holds a 5,000 mAh charge, which is more than most iPhones have in their batteries, which means this thing can essentially give you a full charge.

In terms of day-to-day use, it really is a handy little gadget. It charges via a USB-C port on the side, and it doesn't take very long to charge the power bank up to max. Plus, the Lightning connector folds into the power bank, so it won't catch on anything while it's not being used. It's rated for 12W, which is more than fast enough for a bump charge in the middle of the day.

The Anker Nano Power Bank comes in six pastel colors, including white, pink, blue, green, purple, and black. All of them are on sale, so you can pick the one you want. These would also make for excellent stocking stuffers in case you're in the market and your gift recipient uses an iPhone.