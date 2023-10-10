Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 $1519 $1919 Save $400 The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the latest folding phone from Samsung. It brings a refined design and some great internal upgrades compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and there's a huge $400 off for Prime Day. $1519 at Amazon

Making the decision to pick up a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is kind of a big deal. Typically, your options are fairly limited when it's time for a new phone. You can get an iPhone, a slightly better iPhone, or an Android phone that looks and works like an iPhone. But sometimes you need to do something... a little different. That's where Samsung's line of foldable phones comes in. The Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold use incredible dual-screen designs to let you interact with your mobile device in entirely new ways, and the Fold 5 is on sale for over 21 per cent off during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

Read more: Best October Prime Day phone deals 2023

Why the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is worth my money?

First off, let's point you towards our rigorous review of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphone. In it, we put the Android phone through its paces and show you exactly what the massive 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex screen can do. If you're the type that likes to veg out with Netflix on your phone, the double-sized display will make that even more satisfying. If you're on the go, you can stream just as easily to the outer screen and keep the phone folded. It's also great for gaming, with a fast refresh rate and a punchy processor.

This phone is also designed for multi-tasking, with the ability to keep up to three app windows open on the same screen and drag content seamlessly from one to another. It also supports the S Pen stylus, which lets you write clearly and quickly directly on the screen in several apps. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 looks and feels like a next-generation device out of a science fiction movie, pushing the envelope of what you expect your cellular phone to be capable of.

Sure, you could go for the same old thing for your next cell phone, but don't you want to dare to be different? Especially at $400 off retail? This deal is only good through the end of the day on 11 October, so get it before Prime Big Deal Days are over.