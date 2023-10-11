Motorola / Pocket-lint Moto G Play 2023 $105 $170 Save $65 The Moto G Play 2023 is an about as good as a budget smartphone gets. With this deal, it costs just a hair over $100 and boasts excellent battery life, a triple camera system, and a modern design. $105 at Amazon

The Moto G Play 2023 is about as good as it gets for a budget-oriented smartphone. It's currently on sale for just $105, which is 39% off of its list price of $170. We've seen quite a few excellent Prime Big Deals Day deals across a number of different product categories, but this one might be among the best for a budget smartphone.

Why should you consider the Moto G Play 2023?

Well, for starters, it boasts a 5,000mAh battery, a feature it shares with vastly more expensive smartphones. With its battery-sipping specs, you can expect some truly excellent battery life out of this phone. That's its hallmark feature, and something Motorola puts in a lot of its devices. It would be a genuine surprise if it didn't last all day at least.

Don't let the low price tag fool you; this phone comes with plenty of other modern specs - such as a triple camera setup and a bright 6.5-inch HD+ display with a punch-hole style front camera. That helps give it a modern design that mimics the most popular phones today. It might struggle a little bit with today's heaviest mobile games, but it shouldn't have any issues in general use.

The deal only applies to the navy blue version of the phone. That's not too bad because navy blue suits this phone's design quite well. The phone comes unlocked globally, so you can simply toss in a SIM card from virtually any carrier and it'll work. It'll throw down with just about any phone under $200.