Motorola has two Moto Razr foldable phones. The first one is the midrange Moto Razr 2023, which is decent for its price tag. However, we are much more impressed with its sibling, the Moto Razr+ 2023, otherwise known as the Moto Razr 40 Ultra. The latter is the one is on sale during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days - for a whopping 20% off. That brings its price down from $1,000 to a cool $800, which makes it an appealing option.

Why should you consider the Moto Razr+ 2023?

For starters, the Moto Razr+ 2023 edition carries with flagship-level specs unlike its midrange sibling. That means you're going to get decent battery life, good performance, and a bright display with a high refresh rate. That allows it to compete favorably with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, which just so happens to also be on sale right now. The battle of the sub-$1,000 foldable is on right now, and Motorola is keeping pace.

On top of its flagship specs, the phone comes unlocked and is built for the US market. That means as long as you're in the US, all you should need to do is insert a SIM card or download an eSIM to get started. Thus, the deal is widely available. It's also available for the black, blue, and the dapper magenta color as well. We consider the Moto Razr+ to be one of the best folding phones to date, and it was one of the most competitively priced foldables before it went on sale.

Obviously, it's even more competitive now, and it's out there for the taking.