You might feel a little overwhelmed by all the deals that have been doing the rounds for Amazon's Big Deals Day - or October Prime Day as it has also been called - but if I could just have your attention for a few more minutes, I promise you won't regret it.

Peloton is known for doing some incredible fitness equipment. It's also known for doing very expensive fitness equipment. For Amazon's Big Deals Day event though, the company is offering some incredible savings on its Bike+, Bike and the Guide, which is a connected camera for your TV. As a Peloton user myself, these are deals you really don't want to pass you by if you've been considering the investment. And if you're wondering if the investment is worth it, I can say from personal experience with my hand firmly on my heart that it definitely is.

Peloton Guide

The Peloton Guide is a connected camera designed for your TV. It is one of the cheapest ways to get access to Peloton content, and it is tailored towards strength training rather than cardio like the bikes below.

Peloton / Pocket-lint Peloton Guide $95 $195 Save $100 The Peloton Guide is a great bit of kit with a huge amount of technology within it. It offers a Self Mode so you can see yourself alongside the instructor to check your form and the Movement Tracker is great as it counts your reps and lets you keep track of the weight you lift. This deal is incredible at $95, which is 51 per cent off. $95 at Amazon

Peloton Bike

The original Peloton Bike doesn't have a swivel touchscreen or auto-follow resistance, but you still get access to all of Peloton's content, and it has a very similar design to the newer model, which is also on sale for Prime Day.

Peloton / Pocket-lint Peloton Bike $1095 $1445 Save $350 The Peloton Bike has a 22in touchscreen and plenty of adjustment options to make sure you can get comfortable while smashing out one of the amazing cardio classes. This is an incredible price at $1095 instead of $1445, a saving of 24 per cent. $1095 at Amazon

Peloton Bike+

The Peloton Bike+ is the top of the range spin bike from the company, offering a couple of extras on top of the original Bike. It's the model I use every day (OK, OK, every other day) and it's superb. You get auto-follow resistance on this model, as well as Apple's GymKit and a swivel screen - so you can spin it to do workouts on the floor when you're not doing a cycling workout.

Peloton Peloton Bike+ $1995 $2495 Save $500 The Peloton Bike+ is an exceptional fitness bike. It has a huge 24in touchscreen, access to all of Peloton's superb content and you save an amazing 20 per cent with this deal, making the bike its lowest price ever at $1995. $1995 at Amazon

Peloton Dumbbells

You don't need Peloton-branded dumbbells, but they are very premium and they come in a range of different weights too. Plus, with all that money you've saved on a Peloton Guide or the Bike, why not?

Peloton / Pocket-lint Peloton Dumbbells $80 $115 Save $35 Discounts vary across the different weights, so we have picked the middle option here, though the link will take you to all the options. You get two weights for the price and they have a lovely finish. The 20lbs option are just over $80 with a 30 per cent discount for Prime Day. $80 at Amazon

Peloton Cycling Shoes

You don't need Peloton-branded cycling shoes for the Peloton Bike or Bike+ as any Delta-Compatible Bike Cleat shoes are fine, but the Peloton shoes are comfortable, and they look great with the Bike and Bike+ too.

Peloton Peloton Cycling Shoes $87 $125 Save $38 The Peloton Cycling Shoes have a 30 per cent discount for Prime Day meaning they cost $87.50 instead of $125. Be sure to select your size from the drop down list, and if you're in between sizes, pick the larger option. $87 at Amazon

How did we pick these best Prime Day Peloton deals?

I have been a Peloton user for about two years and I adore the classes and the Bike+. I have also reviewed the Guide and the Peloton Tread however, and I have Peloton apparel and Peloton Dumbells, as well as Peloton Cycling Shoes, so I'm well-equipped to recommend them. The Peloton Bike+ is what I have in my living room and I love that it has Apple GymKit on it, but the original Bike is just as good a buy and the Guide is great if you're into strength training.

What should you consider when buying Peloton?

There are a couple of things to consider when considering buying a Peloton. Firstly, there is the monthly membership. The membership is $39 a month for as long as you have the Bike or Bike+ for, and you need it to get the most out of the fitness equipment so make sure you are adding that into your budget. The monthly membership for Guide only is $24/month but if you already have a Peloton Bike or Bike+ - or one of the other products like the Peloton Row - then you don't pay extra for the Guide membership.

You also need to consider space. The Peloton Bike and Bike+ are compact enough, but they are also very heavy to move, and they don't fold so once you have decided where it is going in your home, you'll ideally want to leave it there. Lastly, consider whether you will actually use the Peloton Bike or Bike+. They are a big investment, especially with that monthly membership cost, so you need to make sure it won't just be a fad for you.

That said, if you are on the fence then I can't recommend the Peloton equipment enough - the Guide included, which is a smaller investment. The Peloton community is excellent and the classes and instructors really are superb. It's very easy to get addicted to it and the best thing about Peloton is just how easy it is to get on and exercise - without it feeling like a chore. Dare I say it, Peloton almost makes exercise fun.