The Jabra Elite 7 is on sale right now and the price set for Amazon's Big Deal Days is the best we've ever seen for these well-fitting and great-sounding earbuds designed for your on-the-go (and even sweaty) lifestyle.

Why you should get the Jabra Elite 7 Active on Prime Day

If you're in the market for premium-quality earbuds that can keep up with your active lifestyle, then you definitely need to consider the Jabra Elite 7 Active. Especially when you can snag them at their best price ever on Prime Day. These earbuds are designed to stay firmly in place no matter how hard you work out. And with an IP57 rating, they're completely waterproof and sweatproof, making them the perfect running earbuds for the great outdoors.

But it's not just the sturdy design that sets the Jabra Elite 7 Active apart from the competition. These earbuds offer adjustable levels of Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), so you can block out distractions and focus on your workout. And if you need to be aware of your surroundings, just use the sliders in the Jabra Sound app to choose from five levels of HearThrough. That way, you can stay safe while still enjoying your music.

The earbuds have eight hours of battery life and 30 hours with the case, so you can use these earbuds all day without worrying about running out of juice. And if you do need a quick power boost, just five minutes of charging will give you an entire hour of listening time.

Overall, if you're looking for high-quality earbuds that can keep up with your active lifestyle, the Jabra Elite 7 Active is definitely worth considering. Especially when you can get them for their best price ever on Prime Day. So don't wait - grab a pair today for $100 off and start enjoying your workouts like never before.