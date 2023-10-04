Yes, we know that Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event is coming up, and we can expect deep discounts on a panoply of products across the mega-retailers categories. But here's the thing: if you wait too long, a deal that you need might just pass you by. For whatever reason, ahead of the big sale is a massive price drop on a ton of Amazon's many house brand products. Fire tablets, TVs, Ring security cameras, Echo speakers and more are all heavily discounted up to 71 per cent off. There's just too much stuff to list, but here are some of the top picks.

Amazon Echo Device Deals

Echo speakers were one of Amazon's first ventures into hardware, and they've transformed from ungainly cylinders into minimalist, powerful little devices that deliver solid sound and lots of useful features.

Echo Dot 5th Gen Smart Speaker Echo Dot 5th Gen $23 $50 Save $27 Amazon's fifth-generation Echo Dot smart speaker is the most convenient and powerful one yet, equipped with Alexa voice assistant to play music, answer questions, and control compatible smart devices. $23 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Studio Smart Speaker Amazon Echo Studio $155 $200 Save $45 The Amazon Echo Studio is the company's best-sounding smart speaker, with spatial audio processing for dynamic, room-filling sound courtesy of five directional speakers inside the casing. Additionally, it has the best of Alexa, like the ability to set alarms and interface with Ring doorbells $155 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Pop Smart Speaker Amazon Echo Pop $18 $40 Save $22 Amazon's Echo speaker now comes in a more prominent, vibrant tabletop form factor in the Echo Pop. You still get Alexa, podcasts, and music. You also get a better-looking bedside, more discreet looking bedside smart ornament. $18 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Deals

Already loaded with streaming services and easy to add to your home network, these are affordable sets with nice picture quality and some fun features.

Insignia 32 Inch F20 Smart Fire TV Insignia NS-32F202NA23 $80 $150 Save $70 The Insignia 32-inch smart TV is already a bargain deal with above-average performance, but being able to get a whopping 47 per cent of retail price puts it in a whole new category. Additionally, 720p resolution, Apple AirPlay support and HDMI ARC audio round out the package. $80 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD Smart TV Fire TV Omni QLED TV $380 $450 Save $70 For the ultimate in picture quality, this 65-inch screen will make your movies, shows and games look amazing. Using Quantum LED technology, the Omni Fire Smart TV delivers crisp colors, deep blacks, low lag and minimal blurring for 26 per cent off. $380 at Amazon

Amazon Fire Tablet Deals

Although they're not the fanciest tablets on the market, Amazon's Fire devices do a very solid job delivering content on the go, making them great for media watching, gaming and more.

Amazon / Pocket-Lint Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) $75 $150 Save $75 Amazon's Fire HD 10 has seen an upgrade since this model was released, but it's still a solid and very usable portable. With a crisp HD screen and solid battery life plus 32GB of internal storage, you can stream, game, read and more for hours. While the resolution isn't the most premium on the market, it makes for a solid streaming and entertainment tab. $75 at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet Fire HD 8 Kids Edition $75 $150 Save $75 The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablet is half off, providing a great way to keep your children entertained. The tablet's parental control features make it easy to approve purchases and monitor web browsing activities, ensuring a safe and age-appropriate experience for your little ones. Plus, a 2-year worry-free guarantee means Amazon will replace it if anything happens. $75 at Amazon

Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet Amazon Fire Max 11 $150 $230 Save $80 The Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet is a reliable device that boasts a large, high-definition 11-inch display with over 2.4 million pixels, providing gret entertainment opportunities. Built with a powerful octa-core processor, 4 GB memory, and Wi-Fi 6 to ensure fast streaming, responsive gaming, and quick multitasking. Plus, its sleek design and 14-hour battery life make it the perfect travel companion. $150 at Amazon

Amazon Ring Doorbell And Camera Deals

Home security enters the 21st century with Ring cameras and other alert devices. These integrate into larger networks seamlessly and, with a subscription, allow you to store video footage in the cloud.

Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) $30 $60 Save $30 Amazon's Ring Indoor Camera is effortless to install and captures both day and night video with motion sensing, alerts and two-way talk communication. It integrates with Alexa smart home devices for hands-free operation. $30 at Amazon



Ring Alarm 14-Piece DIY Kit Ring Alarm 14-Piece DIY Kit $198 $330 Save $132 This has everything you need to set up your own smart home security system, with one Base Station, two Keypads, eight Contact Sensors, two Motion Detectors, and one Range Extender. This easily integrates with other Ring smart cameras and Alexa devices. $198 at Amazon

This is just a fraction of what they have on sale. The full listing includes Kindles, earbuds, bundles and much more. Check out all the Amazon deals here.