Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 $90 $150 Save $60

We've praised the excellent design of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 in the past, and they're on sale for a bargain during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale. With a 33 per cent price cut, it's a steal of a deal that you don't see very often, especially for a big name like Samsung and a highly sought-after product like the Galaxy Buds 2.

An alternative to AirPods, these high-end earbuds have enjoyed enduring popularity since their release. That's why the deal is so impressive: music lovers have been more than happy to pay the full retail price of $150, and now that they've been marked down to $100 during the event, more people than ever can enjoy hi-fi audio quality, active noise-cancelation, and true wireless listening.

Why should you buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2?

When you take a hard look at the Galaxy Buds 2, they excel in every area. Their multiple microphones and active noise cancelation let you take calls in noisy environments without skipping a beat, and the ergonomic design stays comfortable all day long. And yes, they last a long time, with a 5-7 hour battery life that can recharge fast, right in the case. Most importantly, they boast advanced dynamic speakers to deliver booming bass and clear, rich tones across the spectrum, so you can tune out the chaos and immerse yourself in the music.

Beyond the performance, the overall build is impressive as well. The Galaxy Buds 2 have an IPX2 water resistance, making them perfect for exercise and active lifestyles. They also fit securely, allowing you to jog, hike, and get active without having to worry about losing them. And if you do need to pop them out for a spell, the Bluetooth pairing is strong and fast, letting you get right back to where you left off.