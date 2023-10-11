Garmin Instinct 2X Solar Smartwatch Garmin Instinct Solar $220 $350 Save $130 The Garmin Instinct Solar is a rugged and handsome smartwatch that charges fully in just 3 hours of direct sunlight a day. GPS, fitness tracking and more functionality make it a great pick. Note, this is a deal for Amazon Prime members only, so sign up before you buy. $220 at Amazon

Garmin has done a tremendous job pivoting into the wearables space with their GPS-enabled smartwatches. They come in a wide variety of styles and profiles, from elegant minimalist bands to chunky, rugged outdoor watches. The Instinct Solar is a fine example of the latter, packing a huge amount of features in at a remarkably low price. That price gets even lower with 37 per cent off for Prime Big Deal Days.

Why the Garmin Instinct Solar is worth the money

The Garmin Instinct Solar is a full-bodied smartwatch with advanced GPS functionality that's tougher than your average wearable. It's water-rated to 100 meters and complies to military standard 810 for thermal, shock and liquid exposure. It connects to three different GPS systems for accurate positioning and also includes an onboard three-axis compass and barometric altimeter that work anywhere in the world. Pulse oximeter and heart rate measurements combine to create a suite of fitness tracking apps that are robust and reliable.

This is an all-around great smartwatch that may lack a little of the futuristic savvy and fancy integrations of, say, an Apple Watch, but makes up for it in functionality. If you're the active type and want a watch that will keep up with you and motivate you to push yourself harder, the Instinct Solar is a top choice. And if you hate having to plug your smartwatch in at the end of the day, the solar charging eliminates that altogether as long as it gets three total hours of sunlight.

Read our full review of the Garmin Instinct Solar here, where we say it's "reliable, durable and long-lasting - and one that'll track your workouts, hiking sessions, runs and bike rides as well as any other." And at $130 off for Amazon Prime members, you can't beat this price.

Check out the rest of our Prime Day Garmin deals here.