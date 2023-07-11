Fitbit / Pocket-lint Fitbit Charge 5 $99.95 $149.95 Save $50 Fitbit's latest fitness tracker packs in GPS, contactless payment support and daily activity tracking. $99.95 on Amazon

If you've been waiting for a decent price on the best fitness tracker from Fitbit, your time has come. As part of the popular Amazon Prime Day shopping event, you can find the Charge 5 for just $99.95, a saving of $80 on its original full retail price.

At this price it's matching the lowest price it's ever been, which it hit for a few weeks around Black Friday towards the end of 2022, and is comfortably cheaper than it has been for a good while. The only downside - only the graphite/black model is discounted. If you want one of the other colours, you'll be paying around $139 for those.

Why the Fitbit Charge 5 is worth your money

The Fitbit Charge 5 is one of - if not the - best fitness trackers on the market, in fact, look out our list of our top recommendations and you'll find it sitting pretty, right at the top of the pile. Even at its full retail price, we recommend it above all other trackers thanks to its neat combination of high-end tracking features, a compact, premium design, and sensible pricing.

It's got an attractive OLED display, offers solid daily performance, it's comfortable to wear all day and has great heart rate and sleep monitoring. It's also got built-in GPS for tracking outdoor activities, for those who like to see a route map and distance/pace stats for their outdoor adventures. Perhaps crucially, it also doesn't look like a traditional watch, so is sleek, narrow and fits easily on any wrist without adding much bulk at all.

We also like that the soft silicone strap is light and easy to wear, but also easily interchangeable with one of many other styles that Google offers. They include a number of options, including sporty silicone sports bands with lots of ventilation holes, vegan and premium Horween leather options, woven nylon bands and soft nylon hook-and-loop bands.

For general everyday tracking - steps, movement, rest and such - it's an ideal tracker. Some might want devices more dedicated to outdoor adventures and extreme sports, but for most people, the Fitbit Charge 5 is an ideal fitness device.