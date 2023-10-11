Best Buy/Pocket-lint Jabra Elite 4 Active $70 $120 Save $50 With top-notch noise cancelation and a 7-hour battery life, Jabra's Elite 4 Active earbuds are optimized for on-the-go listening. But you'll have to act quickly to score them at this 42%-off discount as Prime Day comes to a close. $70 at Amazon

For those of us who lead active lives, the Jabra Elite 4 Active model offers everything we look for. From the sweat-proof water resistance rating of IP57 to the "active" noise cancelation, these elegant earbuds have kept us in the zone through many a workout. And at 42% off the original price during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, the discount brings the cost of these AirPod alternatives down to an affordable $70. But the event ends today, so now is the best time to grab yourself a pair.

Why should you get the Jabra Elite 4 Active earbuds?

These earbuds might be geared toward active lifestyles, but they're actually top-tier on every front. For example, the "Secure Active Fit" is certainly a boon during workout routines, but it's also a coveted comfort for folks who work at desks. The ergonomic design is supposed to be well-fitted that you forget the Elite 4s are even in your ears.

Another awesome feature is the active noise cancelation. It eliminates distractions in almost every environment where you'd want to block out the hubbub: noisy commutes, neighbors who mow their lawns at 5 a.m., and even gyms with weak workout playlists. This lets you rise above the cacophony of the daily grind and immerse yourself in the sounds of your choosing. Plus, the adjustable "hear-through" feature adds another degree of customization for safety.

Finally, and most importantly, they sound fantastic, with rich, spacious clarity and jaw-dropping dynamics. The Elite 4s are worth their original price and then some, so the current discount is just the cherry on top.