Beats Beats Studio Buds $90 $150 Save $60 The Beats Studio Buds offer active noise cancelation, spatial audio, and 8 hours of battery life, and they're under $100 for Prime Day. They work great with both Android and iOS devices. $90 at Amazon

Whether you're in the market for affordable earbuds for yourself or seeking a stocking stuffer for someone special, the Beat Studio Buds are an excellent choice. They deliver the sound quality you'd anticipate from Beats headphones but come at a price significantly lower than premier choices like the AirPods Pro. During Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, you can snag the Studio Buds at 40% off, which is $60 off their regular price.

Based on the Amazon price tracker, CamelCamelCamel, this is the lowest price the Beats Studio Buds have been since last Prime Day.

Read more: Amazon October Prime Day 2023: great deals you can already shop

Why are the Beats Studio Buds worth your money?

The Beats Studio Buds boast many features typical of premium earbuds. This includes spatial audio for an immersive listening experience, active noise cancellation, and an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance. With active noise-canceling turned off, they offer eight hours of listening time. During our hands-on review, we noted that the battery life was impressive, especially when considering the two additional full charges provided by the case. The Studio Buds were great for making calls.

The Studio Buds work well with both Android and iOS devices, but Beats added some new software to make these earbuds work seamlessly with Android users across devices. TheY do still work great in Apple, you can even locate them using the Find My app, but you'll have to connect the earbuds to each Apple device individually.

The Beats Studio Buds are a great way to get the performance of AirPods Pro at a fraction of the price. That's more true with 40% slashed off the price for Prime Day.

More October Prime Day 2023 deals

Don't miss out on these other deals this Prime Day: