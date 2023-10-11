Anker / Pocket-lint

The Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 noise-canceling earbuds are currently on sale for $80 down from $100. That's a savings of 20%, which is pretty great Amazon Prime Big Day Deals offer. These true wireless earbuds have a variety of features, including good noise-canceling for their price along with support for advanced Bluetooth codecs like LDAC that allow for higher-quality Bluetooth music listening.

And, with Bluetooth 5.3 and fast charging, there isn't much to complain about here.

Why should you consider the Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 earbuds?

For starters, 20% off of $100 is a bargain, especially for true wireless earbuds. The product sheet is stacked with desirable features that should cover most bases. For example, it's IPX4 water-resistant, so it works for fitness applications. It also supports Fast Pair on Android devices, 360-degree spatial audio, dynamic head tracking, Bluetooth 5.3, and even a heart rate sensor. There isn't much these little things can't do.

In terms of battery, these do pretty well. They boast 10 hours of charge from just the earbuds. The charging case adds another 40 hours of use, although that may go up or down depending on your volume levels. Even so, that's quite good for wireless earbuds that cost under $100.

They also come in five different colors, so you can get the ones that match your style.

Overall, these are solid affordable earbuds. It's also a chance to get in on some more modern stuff like the aforementioned head tracking and 360-degree audio without spending hundreds of dollars. The noise-canceling is also legitimate in most circumstances.