There are only a few hours left of Prime Day, but that doesn't mean there is a shortage of deals.

Prime Day is always full of great deals to be had, and this year's October version is no different. We've rounded up our favorite deals on Amazon devices, smartphones, laptops, and TVs. We've even found the best deals on some of our favorite products that the Pocket-lint editorial team has reviewed.

We figure it's now time to see what deals have caught your attention. We dug into the data and found the products that Pocket-lint readers bought the most from our Prime Day coverage. And, no surprise, the list includes some of the best deals that our editors spotted on Apple AirPods, Amazon smart home devices, and more. It's one thing for us to tell you a sale is a good deal, but it's another to see how many people actually took advantage of the cheap prices we highlighted.

To be clear, Amazon does not provide any unique identifiers or personal information. We see an aggregate of everything that’s sold each day, and that’s how we pulled this list together.

Prime Day Pocket-lint readers are buying:

Here are the top-selling products from Pocket-lint's Prime Day coverage.

Amazon Amazon Smart Plug $13 $25 Save $12 The Amazon Smart Plug is built to work exclusively with Alexa voice assistant to help you turn dumb old plugs into smart plugs. All you have to do to set up the Amazon Smart Plug is open the Alexa app on your phone. $13 at Amazon

Motorola Motorola MA1 $70 $90 Save $20 The Motorola MA1 is a wireless car adapter for Android devices that uses Google Bridge tech for great in car audio. Connecting is super quick with the built-in Android Auto feature. Simply connect it to your car and have all the Bluetooth capabilities of a brand-new car. $70 at Amazon

AACPLAY AACPLAY Android Auto Wireless Adapter $39 $50 Save $11 The AACPLAY Adapter converts your car to wireless with a built-in 5G chip and 5.8 GHz WiFi. It seamlessly supports Google Assistant, navigation, music apps, calls, and messages. It has an easy 3-step setup process, so you'll be driving to your favorite tunes in no time. $39 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) $45 $60 Save $15 The latest model of Amazon's Echo Dot is 25 percent off for Prime Day. Of course, it comes with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant built-in, but the newest feature is the LED clock on the front, which makes the 5th generation Dot a perfect bedside alarm clock. $45 at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) $190 $250 Save $60 The 2nd generation Apple AirPods are a grea stocking stuffer if you manage not to keep them for yourself. They offer fantastic noise cancelation, 24 hours total listening time with the charging case, and access to Apple's voice assistant Siri. They are 24 percent off for Prime Day. $190 at Amazon

Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook $26 $40 Save $14 The Rocketbook Notebook combines the traditional feel of pen-to-paper writing with all the digital convenience you could ask for. It's endlessly reusable, so no more wasting paper. And, it also syncs with the Rocketbook App, so you can easily import your handwritten notes onto your other devices. $26 at Amazon

Ottocast Ottocast $110 $126 Save $16 The Ottocast is designed to update your car, so you can use Apple CarPlay wirelessly. Simply plug in the Ottocast, connect it to your iPhone using Bluetooth, and you'll be able to listen to your favorite music and podcasts wirelessly. This also protects your iPhone's Lightning port. $110 at Amazon

What is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, also called October Prime Day, is a two-day sales event that started yesterday, October 10, and ends today on October 11. During the sale, Amazon has provided Prime members with a bunch of limited-time deals on tech. As a member, you can access new deals every few minutes. The event one of Amazon's ways of appreciating and rewarding its loyal Prime subscribers, by offering them exclusive deals.

