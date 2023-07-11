Apple / Pocket-lint Apple iPad (2022) $379.99 $449 Save $69.01 The Apple iPad (10th generation) is an excellent tablet. It offers an upgraded and improved design, a lovely big display and more than enough power for most tasks. It is a perfect blend of features and value for money, especially with this superb deal that sees $70 off. $379.99 at Amazon

There are some really great deals happening across Prime Day at the moment, many of which are not just on Amazon devices, but perhaps surprisingly, Apple devices too. There are amazing deals across AirPods and Apple Watch models, as well as iPad and this Prime Day deal sees the latest standard iPad down to its lowest ever price.

The iPad (10th generation) is currently just $379 instead of $449 so there's a great $70 saving here on a genuinely fantastic tablet. The deal is for the Wi-Fi only base model with 64GB of storage, though there is money off all configurations and all colours are on offer too, with four available including Blue, Pink, Silver and Yellow.

Why should you buy the iPad (10th generation)?

The iPad (10th generation) arrived in 2022, succeeding the iPad (9th generation) with a new and fresh design that matched that of the iPad Air and it's glorious. There's a lovely slim and slender build quality, flat edges and it offers superb performance. The uniformed bezels allow for a much larger screen compared to the 9th generation model but within the same footprint, so it's great for watching movies or doing work.

The Touch ID home button moves from the bottom of the display to within the power button on the 10th generation iPad, like the iPad Air, and it also switched to USB-C for charging, which is super handy. The front camera also got repositioned for this model, moving to a landscape orientation, which makes it much more useful for video calls.

If you're in the market for an iPad, the iPad (10th generation) is the one we would recommend unless you really needed the power offered by the M1 chip in the iPad Air, or M2 chip in the latest iPad Pro models. You could also opt for the iPad (9th generation) which also sees a deal for Prime Day, but the iPad (10th generation) is a five star tablet and this is its lowest ever price so far, so now is a great time to buy it.