A lot of PC parts were on sale for Amazon Prime Big Deals Day, enough that you could probably build a pretty good PC for a lot less than normal. Among the best deals is this one for the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X. It's a top-tier AMD CPU, and it's pretty good at everything. You can get it for $382, down from its usual price of $549. That's a savings of 30%, but act quickly, because Prime Day is almost over.

Why you should consider the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X?

For starters, it's an excellent processor. In terms of consumer-oriented CPUs, it's only bested by a handful of even more expensive processors. It utilizes a chiplet design with two six core processors tied together to make a 12-core, 24-thread CPU. It's excellent for production work like video editing, and it's a nice compromise between the less expensive, but less powerful Ryzen 7 and the more powerful, but more expensive Ryzen 9 7950X.

It is a beast of a CPU, though, so you'll want to pair it with a good CPU cooler. There is also an option to run it in Eco Mode with Ryzen Master software to reduce its 170W TDP to just 75W. In regular day-to-day use, it's barely noticeable, and you can always crank it back to regular mode if you need to do something intense. In terms of gaming, it's about as good as the Ryzen 7 7700X, and only a few percentage points worse than the 7800X3D, which is more expensive. I even used this in my own PC build and I have no regrets.

October Prime Day is only around for a few more hours, so check out this deal before time runs out. Some of AMD's other processors are on sale as well, but none of them for as much as the Ryzen 9 7900X. We have a long list of other great Prime Day deals as well if you're doing some last minute shopping.