The Apple Watch lineup is pretty much the gold standard for smartwatches, unless perhaps you're a hardcore fitness or adventure fan, in which case Garmin will probably be your bag. Even then, though, some people may prefer an Apple Watch Ultra for its snappy performance and close integration with Apple platforms. Both the Ultra 2 and the Series 9 are on sale for Prime Day 2024 -- should you consider buying either of them?

Should you buy an Apple Watch on Prime Day?

Patience could be rewarding

If you want an Apple Watch as soon as possible, and/or saving money is a primary concern, yes. You can get an Ultra 2 for about $700, which is $99 off its list price from Apple. It's an extremely capable fitness/adventure watch, with multi-day battery life, a rugged design, and a larger, brighter screen than most Watch models. You may also get a kick out of its Action button, which can be set to trigger one of several pre-defined commands (such as starting a workout) or a custom one created using the Shortcuts app. Pressing the button could for instance trigger a workout and your Apple Music weightlifting playlist at the same time.

The Series 9, aimed at the majority of smartwatch shoppers, can potentially be had for as little as $280. The main Prime Day deal however is a 45mm, non-cellular model with a Midnight-colored case and Sport Loop, priced at $310. That's still a bargain considering that Apple would normally charge $429 for the same thing at any time of year -- the company avoids first-party sales like the plague.

The caveat to all of this is that Apple is expected to reveal both the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Series 10/X during a September press event. We're expecting relatively minor upgrades, but the Series 10 could include larger display options, and people often loathe the idea of an expensive purchase becoming "last-generation" within two months. If that includes you, you might want to wait -- if not, there's no harm in seizing the Prime Day discount.