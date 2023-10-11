Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd generation) $23 $50 Save $27 The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, a top-tier streaming device, offers features such as 4K visuals, Dolby Atmos audio, smart home integrations, and a vast content library from major streaming platforms. Currently 54 per cent off during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, it's available at its lowest recorded price of $23, making it a substantial deal when compared to its historical average price of $40. A purchase now also includes a 6-month subscription to MGM+, providing access to numerous movies and series. $23 at Amazon

The progression of streaming technology has led to the development of some pretty impressive streaming devices that come in all shapes, sizes, and form factors, and the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is among the better ones you can buy. Whether you're a cinephile, a binge-watcher, or just someone looking to elevate their viewing experience, the Fire TV Stick 4K can offer you 4K visuals, smart home integrations, and a universe of content - all at a relatively affordable price point. And, during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, it's even harder to pass up because it's a whopping 54 per cent off.

Not often do you see something more than half off on sale. So, if you've been waiting for the perfect moment to elevate your TV streaming game, there's no better time than now.

Why is the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K worth getting during Prime Day?

Considering its price history on Amazon, the current offer for the Fire TV Stick 4K is undeniably a good deal.

According to price tracker CamelCamelCamel, the device's price has fluctuated over time, with its peak at $49.99 in March 2022, and its average selling price has been around $40.41, which means that most buyers have purchased it at a higher price point than the current deal. The fact that it's now available at its lowest recorded price of $22.99 represents significant savings. So, this is an opportune moment to grab Amazon's 4K streamer at a cost that is substantially below its historical average, offering both value and top-tier streaming capabilities.

Other features to consider include 4K streaming, Dolby Atmos, the Alexa Voice Remote, and access to over 1.5 million movies and TV episodes from platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+. (Subscription fees might apply.) Additionally, there's a special offer currently with your purchase: a 6-month subscription to MGM+, granting access to a wide range of movies and original series.