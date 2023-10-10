Amazon / Pocket-Lint Amazon Fire TV 2-Series $110 $200 Save $90 This Prime Day, we're enjoying a massive discount for the Fire TV 2-Series. Now available for $110 down from its usual $200, this 32-inch TV is a fantastic addition to any house, especially if you need an extra screen in your kitchen. $110 at Amazon

Amazon's Prime Big Deals Day is here, and we're half-way through the first day, which means you have by the end of October 11th to place your order for any of your desired deals. There are loads of Fire TV deals we love, especially since most of Amazon's own devices are on sale right now.

Why you should get the Amazon Fire TV 2-Series on Prime Day

The Fire TV 2-Series is a budget-friendly streaming device that's super cheap. Available in two sizes - 32 and 40 inches, the 2-Series features a 720p resolution, with support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio for an enhanced viewing experience.

We especially love that the Fire TV 2-Series comes with extensive selection of entertainment options, like access to live TV, video games, music, and over a million movies and TV episodes from subscriptions to leading providers such as Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+, there is something for everyone.

With Alexa Voice Remote functionality, the Fire TV 2-Series is incredibly user-friendly, providing features such as sports scores, smart home device control, and voice search for all favorite content. With Fire TV constantly adding new features and smart home capabilities, this device is sure to stay ahead of the curve and provide an even better user experience over time.

While we're not going to tell you that this smart TV will replace your living room device, it will make a great addition to the kitchen, for instance, providing you with a little bit of entertainment while you're making dinner. At $110 for the 32-inch version and $180 for the 40-inch model, this is a budget device that makes a great Prime Day purchase.

There are loads of other cool Prime Day TV deals you can get right now before the event is over. If you'd rather check out some of the Echo devices currently on sale, the Show lineup is available for great price points.