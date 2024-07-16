Key Takeaways AirPods 2nd Gen are a steal at $69 with solid connectivity but lack newer features. Great entry-level option.

AirPods 3rd Gen at $119 offer Spatial Audio and water resistance, ideal for active users seeking quality sound.

AirPods Pro 2nd Gen at $168 have top-tier features like noise cancellation and USB-C charging, a great deal.

Prime Day has rolled around once again, and it's bringing some serious discounts on Apple's AirPods lineup.

If you've been considering getting your hands (or ears) on a pair of these true wireless earbuds, now might be the type to check out. Let's break down the deals, the models, and whether these sales are truly bargains or not.

Related What's on your Amazon Prime Day wish list? Prime Day is nearly upon us. This year, Amazon is promising a two-day event, with new discounts dropping as often as every few minutes. While I try my best to avoid getting caught up in the consumerism of it all, there's still a place for mega sales like Prime Day, particularly if it means you can grab an item that was previously out of your budget. With that in mind, what's on your Prime Day wish list? What are you hoping goes on sale tomorrow? As for me, I'm hoping to find discounts on kitchen-related items. I would love a new air fryer.

The best Prime Day AirPods deals

AirPods (2nd Gen) for $69

Pocket-lint

Apple AirPods 2nd Gen $69 $129 Save $60 The Apple AirPods 2nd Gen, an affordable entry-level option, offers reliable wireless connectivity and good sound quality for those new to wireless earbuds. Amazon Walmart Best Buy

First off, the AirPods 2nd Generation is currently available for a mere $69, down from its original price of $129. Released back in March 2019, these entry-level AirPods are approaching their fourth birthday. They include Apple's H1 chip, offering solid connectivity and decent sound, although they lack the newer features like noise cancellation or Spatial Audio found in later models. This deal marks their lowest price point ever, making them an attractive option for those new to wireless earbuds or Apple ecosystem users looking for a budget-friendly choice.

AirPods (3rd Gen) for $119

Apple AirPods (3rd Gen) $119 $169 Save $50 The Apple AirPods 3rd Gen offer Personalized Spatial Audio, extended battery life, and are sweat and water resistant, making them a great choice for active users. Amazon Best Buy Walmart

The Apple AirPods 3rd Generation, priced at $119 during Prime Day from their usual $179, offer standout features compared to earlier models. They include Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking that immerses you in sound, making them great for movies and music. These earbuds are designed for active use with an IPX4 sweat and water resistance rating, and they come with a Lightning Charging Case that supports up to 30 hours of listening time.

AirPods Pro (2nd Gen, USB-C) for $168

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) The Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen come with improved noise cancellation, spatial audio, and a USB-C charging case. Amazon Best Buy

The 2nd-generation AirPods Pro includes a USB-C charging case, a boon for those embracing USB-C’s ubiquity. These Pro models, launched in September 2022, are approaching two years old but have premium features like noise cancellation and better audio quality over predecessors. With a sale price of $168, reduced from $249, they're a steal for anyone looking to experience top-tier AirPods earbuds.

AirPods Max for $394

AirPods Max $394 $550 Save $156 The AirPods Max offer premium sound quality, active noise cancellation, and a luxurious design for an immersive audio experience. Amazon Best Buy

Lastly, the AirPods Max, Apple's high-end, over-ear headphones, have seen a price cut from $549 to $394. These headphones, which debuted in December 2020, offer exceptional sound quality, active noise cancellation, and a luxury build. The current discount puts these premium headphones within a more attainable reach, especially for audiophiles and professionals.

Related The 60+ best Prime Day 2024 deals (so far) The deals keep on coming on the first day of the Prime Day 2024 event.

Are these AirPods deals actually worth it?

AirPods frequently see discounts throughout the year, particularly during major sales events like Black Friday and, of course, Prime Day. However, the current prices, especially for the AirPods 2 and Pro models, are as low as they've ever been, making this an excellent opportunity score a deal.

It's important to consider the age of the product alongside the discount. The 2nd Gen AirPods, while a great deal at $69, are noticeably less advanced compared to newer models. They're a great entry point but might not satisfy those seeking the latest features.

The AirPods Pro 2, on the other hand, are the latest in Apple's audio technology, and you can get them at a significant discount right now. Meanwhile, the AirPods Max at $155 off is tempting for those eyeing high-quality over-ear headphones, albeit still pricey.

Model Normal Price Percent Off Current Price Should you buy? AirPods 2nd Gen $129 47% $69 A solid entry-level pick for those new to wireless earbuds. AirPods 3rd Gen $179 34% $119 Offers Spatial Audio and water resistance, great for active users. AirPods Pro 2nd Gen (USB-C) $249 33% $168 Top choice for noise cancellation and advanced features. AirPods Max $549 28% $394 Best for those seeking premium sound and build quality.

The TL;DR is yes. This Prime Day has some of the best deals on AirPods we've seen. Whether you're looking for an affordable entry into the world of AirPods or just want premium headphones, there's something on sale for everyone.