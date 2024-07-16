There is no shortage of options available for wearables that help you track your health and fitness. However, one stands out above the rest when it comes to women's health features. I've loved the insights I've gained from wearing my Oura Ring and have learned a lot about my body as a result. This capable smart ring rarely goes on sale but is 14% off with Prime Day. That's the lowest price ever at Amazon. If you've been on the fence about picking one up, now would be a great time to finally make the jump.

Oura Ring Gen 3 $282 $349 Save $67 The Oura Ring is a smart ring with powerful health tools. It tracks your heart rate and sleep, giving you unique insights into your health and wellness throughout the day. Plus, the Oura platform offers lots of features specifically for women or anyone with a cycle, helping to identify any changes and working to improve body literacy. $282 at Amazon

Why buy the Oura Ring?

Like other smart rings, the Oura Ring features infrared photoplethysmography sensors (PPG) for heart rate and respiration, a skin temperature sensor, and an accelerometer to track movement. Oura uses these sensors to track a range of health metrics, such as sleep, movement, and, critically for some women, cycle changes. It can give you insight into what phase of your cycle you are in and help you pick up on changes before you would otherwise. Plus, it arms you with data to bring to your doctor, which can be a game changer.

The Oura Ring is an incredibly useful and insightful tool for anyone, but especially those with cycles. It's worth it when at full price, in my opinion, but it's especially worth picking up when it's this on sale.