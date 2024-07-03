Key Takeaways
- Amazon Prime Day 2024 runs between July 16-17.
- Early Prime Day discounts are available now for Amazon Prime members.
- There are already several notable deals on laptops and accessories.
Amazon Prime Day 2024 is around the corner on July 16 and 17, and the two-day mega sale promises fantastic savings on laptops and accessories. You don’t need to wait to take advantage of the best deals on TVs, Fire HD Tablets, and more because you can already access massive Early Prime Day discounts if you have Amazon Prime membership.
Searching endless pages for the best products and deals is a drag. That’s why we’ve put all the best early Prime Day 2024 laptop and accessories deals together to make things easier and help you find everything you need in one place. We’ll also keep you updated daily, so you won’t have to worry about missing out on any new deals that may come later.
Best Early Prime Day 2024 laptop deals
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Student Laptop
Lenovo's IdeaPad 1 Student Laptop is an affordable Windows option with an Intel Dual Core CPU, 12GB RAM, and 128GB of storage for light and medium tasks.
HP Chromebook 14a
The HP Chromebook 14a offers a mobile-like computing experience for browsing and emails and a lengthy, 14-hour battery life for working on the move.
SAMSUNG Chromebook Plus V2 360
The compact 12.2-inch SAMSUNG Chromebook Plus V2 360 can fit in most bags and doubles as a tablet with a 360-degree hinge and touchscreen.
HP Chromebook Thin Laptop
HP's Chromebook Thin is perfect for daily use and offers impressive value by including earbuds, a mousepad and wireless mouse, and HDMI and USB cables, so you don't need to buy them separately.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 (2022)
Microsoft's Surface Laptop 5 (2022) is perfect for business because it's thin and lightweight, and includes a 15-inch touchscreen to increase productivity.
HP 2024 Essential
The HP 2024 Essential has a large 17.3-inch FHD display for enjoying movies and shows, and the full-size keyboard and 1TB of storage make it great for office work, too.
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro
A laptop with a stunning dynamic AMOLED touch screen and enough power to handle the most intensive tasks. It features an Intel Core 7 Ultra processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD.
Dell Latitude 5550
The Dell Latitude can handle work or play and provides excellent value. It has a capable Intel Ultra 5 125U, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for under $850.
MSI Katana 15
MSI's Katana has a fantastic price-to-performance ratio, with the Intel i7 CPU and 16GB of RAM providing ample power for the Nvidia RTX4070 to create stunning graphics on the 144Hz display.
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro 16-inch
The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro is perfect for creatives on the go because of its compact 14-inch size and pristine 3K AMOLED touchscreen that brings out the detail in your content.
Best Early Prime Day Laptop Accessory Deals
HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2
HyperX's Pulsefire Haste 2 Mini is a lightweight gaming mouse with a 26,000 DPI sensor. Its wireless connectivity and 100-hour battery life make it comfortable for tournaments and all-night gaming sessions,
NexiGo N930AF
Give your Zoom meetings and online chats a professional look with the NexiGo N930AF Webcam, which offers 1080p resolution and built-in noise cancelation for sound and visuals.
Logitech G815
The Logitech G815 doubles as a work or gaming keyboard thanks to its full-size design, built-in numberpad, and linear mechanical switches, which provide the best typing experience.
Glorious Model D
Competitive players looking for a fast and lightweight wireless gaming mouse can try the Glorious Model D with a 67-gram honeycomb design and 71-hour battery life.
Corsair K70
Corsair's K70 PRO MINI is perfect for tournaments because of its sturdy aluminum frame and compact 60% form design. It also offers a wireless clutter-free design and swappable Cherry MX switches to customize the experience.
HP 460
Buyers looking for an affordable compact Bluetooth keyboard for their travels can try the HP 460. It is phenomenally priced and works on AAA batteries, so it never needs charging.
Anker 11-in-1 USB-C Hub
Anker's 11-in-1 Hub has four USB-A and C ports and a card reader, allowing you to expand your laptop's capability and add more devices like mice, keyboards, and printers.
Jabra Evolve2 30 SE
The MS teams-certified Jabra's Evolve2 30 SE wired headset provides clear sound and voice quality with noise cancelation so you can enjoy talking to customers, colleagues, family, and friends online.
Razer Kraken Kitty V2
Razer's Kraken Kitty V2 wired headset has a stylish cat' s-ear design. It includes 40mm drivers and 7.1 surround sound to enhance the explosions and crashes in your game.
FAQ
Q: When is Prime Day 2024?
Prime Day 2024 is on 16 and 17 July
Q: What do I need to access Early Prime Day Deals?
You only need Amazon Prime membership to access Early Prime Day deals.
Q: Will there be another Prime Day in 2024
Amazon usually runs two Prime Day sales a year with the next one due around October if last year is anything to go by.