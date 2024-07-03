Key Takeaways Amazon Prime Day 2024 runs between July 16-17.

Early Prime Day discounts are available now for Amazon Prime members.

There are already several notable deals on laptops and accessories.

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is around the corner on July 16 and 17, and the two-day mega sale promises fantastic savings on laptops and accessories. You don’t need to wait to take advantage of the best deals on TVs, Fire HD Tablets, and more because you can already access massive Early Prime Day discounts if you have Amazon Prime membership.

Searching endless pages for the best products and deals is a drag. That’s why we’ve put all the best early Prime Day 2024 laptop and accessories deals together to make things easier and help you find everything you need in one place. We’ll also keep you updated daily, so you won’t have to worry about missing out on any new deals that may come later.

Best Early Prime Day 2024 laptop deals

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Student Laptop $288 $339 Save $51 Lenovo's IdeaPad 1 Student Laptop is an affordable Windows option with an Intel Dual Core CPU, 12GB RAM, and 128GB of storage for light and medium tasks. $288 at Amazon

HP Chromebook 14a $198 $220 Save $22 The HP Chromebook 14a offers a mobile-like computing experience for browsing and emails and a lengthy, 14-hour battery life for working on the move. $198 at Amazon

SAMSUNG Chromebook Plus V2 360 $250 $280 Save $30 The compact 12.2-inch SAMSUNG Chromebook Plus V2 360 can fit in most bags and doubles as a tablet with a 360-degree hinge and touchscreen. $250 at Amazon

HP Chromebook Thin Laptop $206 $230 Save $24 HP's Chromebook Thin is perfect for daily use and offers impressive value by including earbuds, a mousepad and wireless mouse, and HDMI and USB cables, so you don't need to buy them separately. $206 at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 (2022) $1352 $1500 Save $148 Microsoft's Surface Laptop 5 (2022) is perfect for business because it's thin and lightweight, and includes a 15-inch touchscreen to increase productivity. $1352 at Amazon

HP 2024 Essential $584 $649 Save $65 The HP 2024 Essential has a large 17.3-inch FHD display for enjoying movies and shows, and the full-size keyboard and 1TB of storage make it great for office work, too. $584 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro $1150 $1450 Save $300 A laptop with a stunning dynamic AMOLED touch screen and enough power to handle the most intensive tasks. It features an Intel Core 7 Ultra processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. $1150 at Amazon

Dell Latitude 5550 $845 $939 Save $94 The Dell Latitude can handle work or play and provides excellent value. It has a capable Intel Ultra 5 125U, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for under $850. $845 at Amazon

MSI Katana 15 MSI's Katana has a fantastic price-to-performance ratio, with the Intel i7 CPU and 16GB of RAM providing ample power for the Nvidia RTX4070 to create stunning graphics on the 144Hz display. See at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro 16-inch $1400 $1750 Save $350 The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro is perfect for creatives on the go because of its compact 14-inch size and pristine 3K AMOLED touchscreen that brings out the detail in your content. $1400 at Amazon

Best Early Prime Day Laptop Accessory Deals

HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 $54 $80 Save $26 HyperX's Pulsefire Haste 2 Mini is a lightweight gaming mouse with a 26,000 DPI sensor. Its wireless connectivity and 100-hour battery life make it comfortable for tournaments and all-night gaming sessions, $54 at Amazon

NexiGo N930AF $40 $70 Save $30 Give your Zoom meetings and online chats a professional look with the NexiGo N930AF Webcam, which offers 1080p resolution and built-in noise cancelation for sound and visuals. $40 at Amazon

Logitech G815 $140 $200 Save $60 The Logitech G815 doubles as a work or gaming keyboard thanks to its full-size design, built-in numberpad, and linear mechanical switches, which provide the best typing experience. $140 at Amazon

Glorious Model D $60 $80 Save $20 Competitive players looking for a fast and lightweight wireless gaming mouse can try the Glorious Model D with a 67-gram honeycomb design and 71-hour battery life. $60 at Amazon

Corsair K70 $120 $180 Save $60 Corsair's K70 PRO MINI is perfect for tournaments because of its sturdy aluminum frame and compact 60% form design. It also offers a wireless clutter-free design and swappable Cherry MX switches to customize the experience. $120 at Amazon

HP 460 $35 $45 Save $10 Buyers looking for an affordable compact Bluetooth keyboard for their travels can try the HP 460. It is phenomenally priced and works on AAA batteries, so it never needs charging. $35 at Amazon

Anker 11-in-1 USB-C Hub $56 $70 Save $14 Anker's 11-in-1 Hub has four USB-A and C ports and a card reader, allowing you to expand your laptop's capability and add more devices like mice, keyboards, and printers. $56 at Amazon

Jabra Evolve2 30 SE $57 $80 Save $23 The MS teams-certified Jabra's Evolve2 30 SE wired headset provides clear sound and voice quality with noise cancelation so you can enjoy talking to customers, colleagues, family, and friends online. $57 at Amazon

Razer Kraken Kitty V2 $85 $100 Save $15 Razer's Kraken Kitty V2 wired headset has a stylish cat' s-ear design. It includes 40mm drivers and 7.1 surround sound to enhance the explosions and crashes in your game. $85 at Amazon

FAQ

Q: When is Prime Day 2024?

Prime Day 2024 is on 16 and 17 July

Q: What do I need to access Early Prime Day Deals?

You only need Amazon Prime membership to access Early Prime Day deals.

Q: Will there be another Prime Day in 2024

Amazon usually runs two Prime Day sales a year with the next one due around October if last year is anything to go by.