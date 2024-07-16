Garmin makes some of my favorite fitness and smartwatches. Its lineup is extensive, with products for every type of athlete and individual, including more fashion-forward smartwatch devices and aggressive, adventure-ready options. The Garmin platform is also a fantastic tool for improving your fitness, providing plenty of useful tools to keep you active and even improve your performance. Garmin watches can be expensive, though, especially the feature-rich higher-end models.

Luckily, during Amazon Prime Day, you can save significantly on a range of Garmin models. Many aren't the newest models, but Garmin does a great job of trickling new software features into its entire lineup, including older devices. It's a great way to save money, especially when they are this on sale.

The best Prime Day deals on Garmin watches

Save on entry-level to pro-grade watches

Whether you are just looking for a basic fitness tracker to encourage you to move more or are a serious athlete hoping to pick up a high-end device, you're in luck. There are discounts across the board on Garmin's large product range.

Garmin Instinct 2S Solar $220 $400 Save $180 The Instinct 2S Solar is a rugged watch made for adventure. It offers up to 51 days of battery life with solar charging in smartwatch mode, so you'll rarely need to charge it. The 2S is the smaller version of the Instinct 2 and works perfectly on small wrists. Unfortunately, this Prime Day deal is only on the 2S Solar Mist Gray version (the smaller version of the Instinct 2), so you won't get savings on other colors or sizes. But this is the cheapest this watch has ever been, so it's well worth picking up if you aren't picky about the color. $220 at Amazon

Garmin Instinct Crossover Solar $280 $450 Save $170 The Garmin Instinct Crossover Solar is a unique hybrid watch. It's perfect if you don't want to give up the classic, physical watch hands but would like smartwatch capabilities as well. It's ruggedly built, offers up to 70 days of battery life in smartwatch mode or unlimited in battery saver mode, and provides plenty of fitness tracking abilities. $280 at Amazon

Garmin Instinct $260 $400 Save $140 This is the first generation of Garmin's rugged Instinct line. It is built to U.S. military standard 810 for thermal, shock, and water resistance. You'll get all the standard fitness watch sensors and features to track your activities and improve your performance, plus epic battery life with solar charging. $260 at Amazon

Garmin fenix 7 Sapphire Solar $260 $400 Save $140 The fenix 7 Sapphire Solar is made for adventurers. It's ruggedly built, and the solar charging boosts battery life when you're in the sun. It's capable of tracking just about any activity you could imagine, including surfing, golf, HIIT, and more. Plus, you'll have access to TopoActive maps to navigate off the beaten path. $260 at Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 255 Music $220 $400 Save $180 The Forerunner 255 is a mid-range running watch to help you take your training to the next level. It offers storage to keep your tunes right on your wrist, letting you leave the phone behind on your runs. It provides up to 14 days of battery life in smartwatch mode or 30 hours in GPS mode, making it worthy of your long runs. Plus, you'll have access to all of Garmin's useful fitness and training tools to help guide your training. $220 at Amazon

Garmin Epix Gen 2 $500 $900 Save $400 The Garmin epix Gen 2 is a rugged, adventure-ready smartwatch with a vibrant AMOLED display. It features sports apps for just about any activity you may enjoy and multi-band GNSS technology for more precise positioning in tricky environments. You'll also get Garmin's advanced platform with useful training and health tools and navigation tools with optional TopActive mapping. $500 at Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 955 $320 $500 Save $180 The Garmin Forerunner 955 is one of Garmin's high-end running watches meant for serious runners. It features a bright, vibrant display that's easy to read even in full sun. The battery provides up to 42 hours of life in GPS mode, so you'll be able to track your long runs and races with no problems. Plus, it provides highly accurate location data for more precise pace and distance information to help you train your best. $320 at Amazon

Garmin Venu 2S $260 $400 Save $140 The Venu 2S is one of Garmin's smartwatch-focused offerings. It's made for small wrists and provides a slim profile. The bright AMOLED display looks nice and is easy to see in any situation. You can store up to 650 songs on the watch, letting you leave your phone behind, and it comes preloaded with workouts to help guide your fitness. $260 at Amazon

Garmin Vivoactive 4S Smartwatch $280 $330 Save $50 While Garmin is known for rugged, masculine products, it can also do elegant stuff. The Vivoactive 4S incorporates the same extensive and powerful activity tracking tools as its other models in a slimline face with built-in exercise apps, music streaming, and more. It's a generation old now, but is still worth picking up, especially if you like the small size. $280 at Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 745 $260 $400 Save $140 The Forerunner 745 is four years old now, but it's still a great running watch for those looking to pick up something more advanced without spending a fortune. It provides up to six hours of battery life in GPS mode or a week in smartwatch mode and can track a range of workouts. It can even analyze your running data to help you reach your race goals and maximize your fitness. $260 at Amazon

More fitness tracker and smartwatch Prime Day deals

You don't need to opt for a Garmin

You're not left out of Prime Day deals if you aren't keen on a Garmin. There are plenty of discounts on other smartwatches and fitness trackers, so you can still take advantage of savings.

Whoop 4.0 $200 $240 Save $40 The Whoop 4.0 is a unique fitness tracker that does away with a display. Despite the lack of a screen, it monitors all that other trackers do, including all-day heart rate, respiratory rate, skin temperature, blood oxygen levels, daily activity, and sleep. The Whoop platform then gives you insight and tips to improve your overall health and performance. $200 at Amazon