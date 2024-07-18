Amazon Prime Day 2024 may be over, but some of the hottest deals are still hanging around. The vast majority of the Prime Day deals, such as big discounts on almost all of Amazon's Echo devices, have now disappeared. However, some deals are still available, even after the event has finished.

If you didn't get a chance to grab yourself a bargain on a tablet during Prime Day, or you regret not pulling the trigger on that headphones deal that you were on the fence about, you may just be in luck. Some Prime Day deals usually spill over into the following day, and that's the case again this year, with some of the hottest deals still available on the site.

With all the Prime Day messaging having disappeared from the site, it's harder to spot these bargains. We've done the hard work for you, however, and rounded up some of the best Prime Day deals that you can still get your hands on right now. Be quick, as they may not hang around for long.

Best Prime Day 2024 AirPods deals still available

Although Prime Day is over, some excellent AirPods deals are currently still available. Apple's over-ear AirPods Max dropped to their lowest price ever on the site, and you can still grab them at the same bargain price right now. The latest generation of AirPods Pro with the USB-C charging case are also still at their lowest price ever.

AirPods Max $395 $550 Save $155 The AirPods Max offer premium sound quality, active noise cancellation, and a luxurious design for an immersive audio experience. They were at their lowest ever price on Amazon for Prime Day, and currently you can still get them for the same low price of $394.99. $395 at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) $169 $249 Save $80 The Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen come with improved noise cancellation, spatial audio, and a USB-C charging case. They were reduced to their lowest ever price on Amazon for Prime Day, and are still available at the same price right now. $169 at Amazon

Best Prime Day 2024 iPad deals still available

Prime Day also saw discounts on other Apple products, too. If you were shopping for a tablet, two popular iPads were available at significant discounts. Currently, both the 10th generation iPad and the 2021 iPad mini are still available at the same price they dropped to for Prime Day.

Apple iPad (2022) $300 $350 Save $50 Apple's 10th generation iPad has a beautiful 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and a battery that will last you the whole day. It was down to it's lowest price for Prime Day and is still available for under $300. $300 at Amazon

Apple iPad Mini (2021) $380 $499 Save $119 The Apple iPad mini (2021) is compatible with the second generation of Apple Pencil and is fantastic for portability. It's great option if you're in the market for a small form factor tablet. After dropping to its lowest price ever for Prime Day, you can still grab one now at the same price of $379.99. $380 at Amazon

Best of the rest of the Prime Day 2024 deals still available

There are several other products that are still available at their Prime Day prices, with some others that have gone up a little, but are still cheaper than they've ever been on the site prior to Prime Day. If you're quick, you can still snap up a bargain on one of the products below.

Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV $700 $1050 Save $350 This is Amazon's largest Omni Series 4K TV, with support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus. It was reduced to its lowest every price for Prime Day, and is still available for under $700. $700 at Amazon

Beats Studio Pro $170 $350 Save $180 The Beats Studio Pro succeed the popular Studio Wireless 3, bringing a number of improvements, including USB-C Audio and Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, as well as a refined design and up to 40 hours battery life. They dropped to their lowest ever price for Prime Day and are still there right now. $170 at Amazon

Sonos Roam 2 $143 $179 Save $36 The Sonos Roam 2 packs an impressive punch in a small package. The latest generation of Sonos' most mobile speaker deserves a look from anyone who loves music on the go. The Roam 2 was at its lowest ever price for Prime Day and is still there right now. $143 at Amazon

Samsung Odyssey G9 49-inch UWQHD Curved Gaming Monitor $1000 $1600 Save $600 This 49-inch OLED curved gaming monitor drom Samsung has an ultrawide display and 240Hz refresh rate, making your gaming experience even more immersive. It was as low as $978 for Prime Day, but the current price of $999 is still lower than it's ever been on Amazon before. $1000 at Amazon