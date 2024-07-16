Prime Day is the perfect time to pick up new hobbies, and I highly suggest birding. Maybe it's a sign that I'm getting older, but I've become hooked on watching birds on my bird feeder. The Bird Buddy smart feeder makes that experience even better by automatically taking photos and videos when a bird is visiting and using AI to identify them. It also looks nice, so I don't mind having it mounted to my front porch. Right now, you can save 30% on this impressive feeder for Amazon Prime Day. This discount is a Lightning Deal, meaning there are only so many available at this price. You won't want to wait on this one.

Bird Buddy Smart Bird Feeder $210 $300 Save $90 The Bird Buddy is a smart bird feeder that comes with a removable camera unit for capturing birds and other visitors. It uses AI to automatically identify bird species and captures high-quality photos and videos of your feathered friends. The app provides lots of learning opportunities, too, so you can learn more about the birds in your area and beyond. $210 at Amazon

What is the Bird Buddy

A smart bird feeder with an AI-powered camera

The Bird Buddy is a bird feeder that comes with a built-in, AI-powered camera. The camera detects motion and starts recording when a bird (or other animal) comes to visit. Then, through the Bird Buddy app, you get photos and videos of the birds while they feast at your feeder. The app will even automatically identify what type of bird it is, and give you information on that bird so you can learn more.

I've had my Bird Buddy up for almost a year now and am still obsessed with it. I opted for the solar panel, which keeps it charged all the time so I don't miss any action when charging the camera unit. If you're curious about what feathered friends may be making your area home, this is a great way to keep tabs and learn more.

More Prime Day smart feeder discounts

Save on other brands, too

While I'm partial to my Bird Buddy, there are other options available. Netvue is my other top choice if you're interested in picking up a smart bird feeder, and two of its feeders are also on sale for Prime Day.

NETVUE Birdfy Smart Bird Feeder $145 $230 Save $85 The Netvue Birdfy Smart Bird Feeder is a bird feeder and camera that automatically captures birds who come to get a meal. It features 1080P Color Night Vision for capturing birds at night and connects to your phone with Wi-Fi for instant access to images and videos. The all-weather design protects the camera and keeps food dry, and it holds 1.5L of seed so you don't have to refill it constantly. $145 at Amazon