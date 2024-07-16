It barely seems like 12 months ago that I bought the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet during Amazon Prime Day 2023. When the number of kids in the house is larger than the number of tablets, that will never end well. I gleefully grabbed the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro last year at a great price, and my kids were delighted when it arrived. It's saved us from many a tantrum in the past 12 months.

This year, the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro is again on offer for Prime Day. Right now, you can grab one for less than half price and if you're a parent, I can't recommend it enough.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro (2022) $70 $150 Save $80 The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet comes in a tough case that protects it from small humans, and has a two-year worry-free guarantee, so if they do break it, you get a free replacement. You also get a free year of access to Amazon Kids+ content. $70 at Amazon

Why buy the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet?

Packed with content and virtually indestructible

Being a parent comes with a lot of stress. Tablets are a great way to keep your kids entertained, but also offer a lot of educational value too. The trouble is, handing your expensive iPad over to a tiny human is likely to send your stress levels through the roof, and the inevitable fights over who gets to use it don't help either.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro comes with a protective case that appears to be immune to anything my kids can throw at it, which is a lot.

That's why buying an inexpensive and kid-proof tablet can be a real lifesaver for parents. The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro comes with a protective case that appears to be immune to anything my kids can throw at it, which is a lot. It also comes with a two-year worry free guarantee which means that if it breaks for any reason within two years, Amazon will replace it free of charge. The parental controls are also easy to use, allowing you to approve requests to download apps and see their activity history.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro also has the kid approval factor too. You get a year's free subscription to Amazon Kids+ which gives them access to hundreds of games, apps, books, videos, and more. There are three age levels for content: 3 to 5, 6 to 8, and 9 to 12, and you can set up individual profiles on the same tablet if your kids fall into different age ranges.

For the younger kids, there are loads of great games, such as Subway Surfers, Crossy Road, and Tag with Ryan that keep them entertained for hours. For older kids, you get access to thousands of books, including classics such as the Harry Potter and Narnia series.

If you’re a parent with younger kids, it's definitely worth taking a look at this Prime Day deal, as the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro is currently less than $70.